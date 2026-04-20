India Slips To No.6 In Global GDP Rankings, Says IMF

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India has slipped to sixth place from the fourth ranking among the world's largest economies in the latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

The dramatic reversal is despite the world 's most populous nation continuing to be the fastest-growing major economy – highlighting how exchange rates and statistical revisions can reshape global rankings even when underlying growth remains strong.

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According to the IMF's April 2026 World Economic Outlook, India's nominal GDP is estimated at about $4.15 trillion, placing it behind Japan ($4.38 trillion) and the UK ($4.26 trillion). The shift marks a reversal from earlier projections that had suggested India would overtake both economies and move into fourth position by 2025–26.

Economists argue the downgrade reflects technical adjustments rather than a slowdown in India's growth momentum.

The biggest factor behind the ranking change is the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

Since global GDP comparisons are calculated in dollar terms, currency weakness reduces the size of an economy when measured internationally-even if domestic output continues to expand rapidly.

The rupee weakened from 84.57 per dollar in 2024 to 88.48 in 2025, and the IMF estimates it could average around 92.59 per dollar in 2026, sharply lowering India's nominal GDP in dollar terms.

A second major factor is the adoption of a revised GDP base year. India has shifted to 2022–23 as the new reference year for national accounts, replacing 2011–12, resulting in recalibrated output estimates that reduced the headline size of the economy in nominal terms.

Under the earlier base-year methodology, India's GDP for FY2025–26 would have been estimated significantly higher. The updated framework, designed to better reflect structural changes following GST reforms and pandemic disruptions, produced a lower revised nominal output figure.

At the same time, stronger-than-expected nominal expansion in Japan and the UK also contributed to India's slip in rankings.

Despite the shift, India continues to grow faster than most major economies, with output expected to expand by roughly 6.5 per cent in 2026, driven by domestic consumption, infrastructure spending and services exports.

Analysts emphasise that the movement in rankings is largely temporary and reflects valuation effects rather than structural weakness.

Indeed, India's economy remains one of the primary engines of global growth. Strong investment in transport, manufacturing and digital infrastructure, along with rising exports of IT and business services, continues to support expansion even as global uncertainty weighs on trade flows.

The IMF had earlier projected India would become the world's fourth-largest economy by the end of FY2025–26.

However, revised exchange-rate assumptions and statistical updates delayed that transition.

Many economists still expect India to regain fourth position within the next two years as growth continues to outpace advanced economies.

Structural strengths remain intact. India's banking sector has stabilised significantly over the past decade, inflation is expected to average around 4.5 per cent, and the fiscal deficit is projected near 4.5–4.6 per cent, broadly consistent with medium-term consolidation targets.

However, risks remain, including higher oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions, capital outflows during periods of global financial tightening and climate-related disruptions such as a possible Super El Niño affecting agriculture. But these are seen as cyclical headwinds rather than structural constraints.

Even at sixth position globally, India remains firmly on track to become the world's third-largest economy within the next decade, reflecting its demographic advantage, expanding middle class and continued integration into global value chains.

For policymakers, the latest IMF ranking serves as a reminder that currency stability and statistical frameworks can be as influential as growth itself in determining global economic positioning.

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