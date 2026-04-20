Rapid Nutrition Establishes Flagship Platform To Strengthen Multi-Channel Strategy In Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expected to generate additional revenue through product sales and supplier-funded activation programmes

LONDON, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD ), a global HealthTech company focused on evidence-based nutrition brands, announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire established health and wellness retail locations in Australia, which are expected to form the basis of a flagship platform, subject to completion of customary due diligence and final documentation.

The locations are not intended as a traditional retail expansion, but as a targeted extension of the Company's digital and direct-to-consumer model.

The initiative strengthens Rapid Nutrition's operating platform and forms part of the execution priorities outlined in the Company's recent strategic update, supporting the Group's broader multi-channel distribution strategy.

The flagship locations are intended to serve as controlled environments for product presentation, consumer engagement and brand development, providing enhanced oversight of merchandising and direct interaction with customers.

The platform also provides access to a broad portfolio of leading Australian and international wellness brands, supporting an expanded product offering and deeper supplier relationships within the domestic market.

Collectively, these initiatives support the Group by:



Enhancing direct-to-consumer brand visibility

Strengthening supplier relationships within the Australian wellness market

Providing real-time consumer insight to inform product development and commercial decision-making Supporting additional domestic revenue streams alongside the Group's existing digital and international channels

Within the Group's integrated platform and based on the historical performance of the locations, the portfolio has generated in excess of A$5 million in annual revenue, demonstrating the potential to contribute a meaningful incremental revenue stream alongside the Group's existing digital and international channels, subject to completion and operational execution.

These initiatives strengthen the Company's multi-channel distribution model while reinforcing its Australian platform as it continues to scale internationally.

Simon St Ledger, Executive Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

“This initiative reflects a disciplined step in strengthening the Group's integrated platform, introducing an additional revenue stream that complements our existing digital and international channels.

It enhances our ability to engage directly with consumers, deepen supplier relationships and generate real-time insights, while supporting a more diversified and scalable commercial model as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

Completion remains subject to satisfactory due diligence and final documentation. There can be no certainty that the transaction will complete.

Further updates will be provided in accordance with Euronext Growth disclosure requirements, including progress toward completion of the transaction.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

The Company is building an integrated platform combining consumer health brands, digital channels and AI-enabled capabilities to support scalable growth, product innovation and enhanced consumer engagement across international markets.

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Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

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This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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