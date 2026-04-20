Siemens' New AI Agent Automates PLC Coding, HMI Design, And Device Configuration

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Siemens has launched the Eigen Engineering Agent, its purpose-built AI for automation engineering, now generally available.

The Eigen Engineering Agent represents a new class of industrial AI product: one that no longer just generates suggestions but instead uses multi-step reasoning and self-correction to carry out tasks autonomously.

Unlike generic AI tools, the Eigen Engineering Agent operates inside real engineering systems, with full awareness of each project's context and constraints.

With this understanding, it is able to execute automation engineering tasks like PLC coding, Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) visualization, and device configuration, while meeting industrial standards for correctness, safety, and reliability.

As industrial innovation cycles tighten and shortages of skilled engineers persist, the Eigen Engineering Agent frees engineers to focus on higher-level system challenges, without compromising accuracy or reliability.

It completes AI-powered workflows two to five times faster than manual alternatives, with up to 80 percent higher solution quality and 50 percent greater engineering efficiency.

“As demand outpaces capacity, automation engineering is becoming a bottleneck,” said Vasi Philomin, executive vice president and head of data and AI at Siemens.

“Manufacturers are under pressure to deliver increasingly complex systems faster, while skilled engineering resources remain constrained.

“With the Eigen Engineering Agent, we are delivering automation logic that meets each customer's standards, so engineers can take on more complex projects, faster.

“This product signals a fundamental shift from AI that makes suggestions to AI that actually completes work. In industrial environments, this difference determines the value AI can create.”

Eigen Engineering Agent delivers validated automation logic with full contextual project understanding

While advancements in AI have shown promise, off-the-shelf AI tools produce broad suggestions that engineers must manually translate to their specific projects.

This process introduces errors and often takes as long as doing the work from scratch. To minimize risk, automation engineers need tools that understand their project context and conform to their organization's specific standards.

The Eigen Engineering Agent seamlessly connects to TIA Portal, Siemens' Totally Integrated Automation engineering platform, giving it complete contextual understanding of every assigned project.

It references the project's data structures, blocks, parameters, and component relationships, so it can deliver immediately usable outputs tailored to what engineers are actually building – even on legacy or undocumented systems.

This contextual understanding also transforms onboarding. A large automotive line builder found that new engineers spent weeks learning project structure and component relationships before they could contribute.

With the Eigen Engineering Agent, new team members could query the project directly. A request like“Show me all blocks controlling Station 3” returned an immediate, accurate response. As a result, onboarding time dropped from weeks to days.

Before presenting results to the engineer, the Eigen Engineering Agent validates all outputs. It breaks down complex tasks, executes them step by step, evaluates its own performance against the project's requirements, and iterates until the work is ready for review.

This is the difference between broad AI suggestions and automation logic tailored to each customer's environment.

Rainer Brehm, chief technology officer and chief operating officer for automation at Siemens Digital Industries, said:“The connection of the Eigen Engineering Agent to our TIA Portal is another step toward our vision of 'automating automation'.

“By enabling goal-driven, agentic engineering workflows, we're eliminating repetitive effort for automation engineers while significantly increasing their productivity.

“This marks an important shift for our customers from manually executing tasks to orchestrating outcomes across the entire engineering workflow.”

The Eigen Engineering Agent takes its name from the German word“eigen”. While the word translates to“one's own”, engineers know it best through concepts like“eigenvalues”, which are properties that remain constant even as everything around them transforms.

As the AI landscape transforms rapidly and physical AI matures, the Eigen Engineering Agent is designed to be that constant: a steady source of intelligence, rooted in Siemens' industrial heritage and capable of carrying out real work.

Customers across industries are using the Eigen Engineering Agent to transform their engineering workflows

Siemens piloted the Eigen Engineering Agent with over 100 companies in 19 countries.

US-based Prism Systems used the Eigen Engineering Agent to create, modify, and import SCL code, reducing the process to seconds.

“Tools like ChatGPT showed us how powerful AI can be, and engineers quickly recognized their potential,” said John Elias, president at Prism Systems.

“The challenge has been bringing that capability into real industrial workflows. Siemens' latest tools help close that gap, allowing us to apply AI in a way that truly supports engineering and automation.”

China-based CASMT, which builds high-end equipment production lines for new energy vehicles, accelerated time to market by automating device configuration, code generation, and HMI visualization.

“This is an AI assistant truly built for industrial automation,” said Dr. Kevin Firouzian, head of global strategy and partnerships at CASMT.

“For our EMB (electromechanical braking) line, the Eigen Engineering Agent transformed a complex, multi‐discipline challenge into a conversational workflow. It simplified setup, reduced specialist handoffs, accelerated delivery, and made debugging significantly faster.”

ANDRITZ Metals, a world's leading supplier of technologies, plants and digital solutions in metal processing and forming, meanwhile, accelerated industrial automation & control software development by leveraging the product for code generation and documentation and faster, more targeted issue resolution within TIA Portal.

“At ANDRITZ, we believe AI will fundamentally transform industrial engineering,” said Michael Luu, head of engineering processes and electric at Andritz Metals.

“It has the potential to unlock massive gains in productivity, cost efficiency, and overall competitiveness. We are proud to shape this future together with Siemens through innovations such as the Eigen Engineering Agent.”