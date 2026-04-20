Encryption Codes At Risk As Quantum Computing Advances

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Most digital communications are secured by encryption built on mathematical problems so hard that conventional computers cannot realistically solve them. That assumption could soon be broken by quantum computer that exploit properties of matter at subatomic scales to perform certain calculations far more efficiently than conventional machines ever could.

Industries and governments with the most to lose from an encryption breach have a strong incentive to act now. Accelerating the shift to quantum-resistant alternatives is considerably safer than waiting for the threat to arrive. As D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) and other leading firms within...

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About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.