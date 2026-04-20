Pakistan Confident Of Pulling Iran In For Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan is confident it ‌can get Iran ​to attend ‌talks with ‌the ⁠United ‌States, ‌a senior ⁠Pakistani government official said Monday.

"We have received a positive ​signal from Iran. Things are fluid ‌but we are ⁠trying ​that they ​should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," ‌the source ‌said, ⁠speaking on condition ⁠of ⁠anonymity.

The source added Pakistan is actively engaged with Tehran and ​Washington as US President Donald Trump's ceasefire deadline looms.

A senior Iranian officials also said Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, following moves by Islamabad to end a US blockade of Iran's ports, a major ​hurdle for Tehran to rejoin peace ‌efforts.

However, the official stressed that no decision had been made.

Iranian Foreign Minister ‌Abbas Araqchi said that "continued violations of the ceasefire" by the US are a major obstacle to continuing the diplomatic process.

Araqchi told ‌his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in ⁠a telephone call that Iran, while taking ‌all aspects of the matter into account, had yet to decide ‌how to proceed further.

Adding to the uncertainty, a source told ‌Reuters that Vice President JD ⁠Vance was still in the ‌US, denying reports that he was already on his ‌way to Pakistan's capital Islamabad for talks.

With a two-week ceasefire set to expire this week, the senior Iranian official said Tehran ⁠was "positively reviewing" its participation but no final decision had been made. The comments conveyed a clear change of tone from earlier statements ruling out attendance and pledging to retaliate for US aggression.

The Iranian official said mediator Pakistan was making positive efforts to end the US blockade and ensure Iran's participation.

The ceasefire had appeared in jeopardy after the US said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

A Pakistani security source said Pakistan's key mediator, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had told US President Donald Trump the blockade was an obstacle ​to talks, and that Trump had promised to consider ending it.

The US was hoping to start negotiations in Pakistan shortly before the ceasefire expires, with sweeping security preparations under way in Islamabad.

However, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that "unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter ‌message; they seek Iran's surrender."

"Iranians do not ⁠submit to force," he ​added on X.

Trump announced the two-week ceasefire with Iran on April 7, and ​has not specified when precisely it ends.

A Pakistani source involved in the talks said it would expire at 8pm ET Tuesday, which would be midnight GMT or 3:30am Thursday in Iran.

The US has maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handles roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied gas supply. Oil prices rose around 5% as traders remained fearful that the ceasefire would collapse. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was at a virtual standstill with just three crossings in the space of 12 hours, according to shipping data.

The US military said it had fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship headed towards Iran's Bandar Abbas port on Sunday after a six-hour standoff, disabling its ‌engines. U.S. Central Command released video showing

Marines descending ‌ropes from helicopters onto the vessel.

The vessel is ⁠likely to have been carrying what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military, maritime security sources said ⁠on Monday.

Iran's military said the ship had been ⁠travelling from China and accused the US of "armed piracy", according to state media. They said they were ready to confront US forces over the "blatant aggression", but were constrained by the presence of crew members' families on board.

China, the main buyer of Iranian crude, expressed concern over the "forced interception", and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for ships to resume passage through the strait as normal and for the conflict to be resolved through political and diplomatic channels, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Trump warned on Sunday that the US ​would destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if it rejected his terms, continuing a recent pattern of such threats.

Iran has said that if the United States were to attack its civilian infrastructure, it would strike power stations and desalination plants in its Gulf Arab neighbours.

Pakistan geared up to host the talks despite uncertainty over whether they would go ahead. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across the capital Islamabad, a government official and a security official said. Thousands of people have been killed by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and in an Israeli invasion of Lebanon conducted in parallel since the war began on February 28, where a truce is also currently in place. Washington will host a ‌second round of ambassador-level talks between ​Lebanon and Israel on Thursday as part of efforts to protect a fragile ceasefire.

Pakistan Iran ⁠United ‌States