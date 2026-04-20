Police Detain Russian Agent Who Was Preparing New Strikes On Kyiv's Heat And Power Plants

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU press center stated this on its website.

It is noted that his primary intelligence targets were local combined heat and power plants and the basing locations of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to case materials, the suspect walked around the perimeters of CHPs located in the capital and the region to assess and report to the FSB on the technical condition of energy facilities after previous strikes.

To do this, the agent recorded the external appearance of energy infrastructure on his smartphone camera, pretending to be talking on the phone.

In addition, he drove around the area to identify the locations of Defense Forces units, including units of SSU.

It was established that the suspect received money for conducting reconnaissance from a handler in Russia via a specially created cryptocurrency wallet.

For secrecy, communication with representatives of the Russian special services took place through an anonymous chat in a messenger, disguised as communication with a recruiter allegedly looking for staff for a retail chain.

According to intelligence data, the enemy planned to carry out repeated combined attacks on the Kyiv region using attack drones, missiles, and ballistic weapons.

SSU officers detained the agent in the act" while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a potential target. A smartphone containing evidence of his contacts with the Russian special service was seized at the scene.

The investigation established that the preparation of new strikes was carried out by an FSB-recruited drug-dependent resident of the Obukhiv district. He came to the attention of Russian operatives through a Telegram channel advertising "easy money."

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SSU investigators have notified the suspect of charges under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the possibility of bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian agent who had coordinated Russian air attacks on Chernivtsi and called for continued shelling of the entire western region of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.