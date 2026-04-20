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VP Radhakrishnan To Address Civil Servants Today, Highlight Inclusive Development

VP Radhakrishnan To Address Civil Servants Today, Highlight Inclusive Development


2026-04-20 09:45:30
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) On the occasion of the 18th Civil Services Day on Tuesday, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will address officials at an event in Delhi, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development and citizen-centric governance.

The event planned by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at Vigyan Bhawan will be themed“Viksit Bharat: Citizen-Centric Governance and Development at the Last Mile”, said an official statement.

The inaugural session will include an address by Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh and a welcome address by Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan.

The inaugural session will be followed by a panel discussion on the 'Role and effectiveness of civil services - An external perspective', which will bring together eminent personalities from government, industry, and policy institutions to deliberate on enhancing accountability, innovation, and service delivery in governance.

The Civil Services Day is observed annually as an occasion for the civil servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work.

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of the All India Administrative Service, where he described civil servants as the steel frame of India.

The sessions at the event will bring together senior officials, experts, and stakeholders for in-depth discussions and the exchange of best practices towards strengthening citizen-centric governance and improving last-mile service delivery.

The session on 'Sustainable Livelihood through PM Vishwakarma' will be chaired by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi and the session on 'Addressing Non-Communicable Diseases in India: From Preventive to Care' will be chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the statement said.

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IANS

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