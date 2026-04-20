MENAFN - GetNews) Roberto Verde's Goldfingers Orologi in Verona offers guided luxury watch buying with consultation-led services and remote support.







Verona, Italy - Roberto Verde, founder and public representative of Goldfingers Orologi in Verona, is increasingly recognized within Italy's luxury watch trade for a business model centered on guided purchasing, structured consultation, and client-focused evaluation in the pre-owned segment.

Goldfingers Orologi, founded in 2007 and operating near Verona's historic center, functions as a showroom-based business dealing in high-end timepieces. The company serves a mixed clientele that includes collectors, first-time buyers, and investors interested in luxury watches. Its operations combine physical showroom interactions with remote advisory services, reflecting the broader shift in how luxury goods are evaluated and traded in today's market.

Verde, originally from Sicily and active in the watch industry since 2011 according to published media references, has developed a reputation for prioritizing buyer confidence and informed decision-making. His approach places emphasis on clarity around condition, authenticity, and value assessment, particularly in the pre-owned watch sector where variations in pricing and quality require careful evaluation.

A notable aspect of Goldfingers' service model is its consultation-led structure. The showroom experience is designed to support step-by-step guidance rather than quick transactions. Among its tools is a video consultation service conducted via messaging platforms, allowing clients to receive direct evaluations without visiting Verona in person. This approach reflects the growing importance of remote interaction in luxury retail.

The company also promotes a budget-first consultation method, widely referred to as“Tell me your budget.” This format encourages clients to define their spending range at the beginning of the process, after which suitable watch options are presented. The intention is to align expectations with realistic market availability and reduce uncertainty during the selection process.

Goldfingers Orologi also facilitates access to financing solutions through external partners, allowing clients to purchase watches in installments. This option is positioned as a planning tool for buyers who prefer structured payments while acquiring high-value items. It reflects an expanding trend in the luxury watch industry where financial flexibility is becoming part of the overall service offering.

Within product focus areas, Verde has previously highlighted interest in discontinued references, particularly certain Rolex models known for their production history and collector demand. These references are often discussed in terms of long-term collectability rather than short-term market movement.

Beyond retail operations, Verde is associated with Watch Passion, a professional association connected to the watch trade community. The group focuses on fostering industry dialogue and maintaining standards among dealers and collectors.

Goldfingers Orologi continues to position itself as a hybrid between showroom and advisory service, combining physical presence in Verona with structured remote consultations. The company's model reflects a broader development in the luxury sector where transparency, advisory support, and client education are becoming central to the purchasing experience.

For further details, showroom inquiries, or consultation requests, visit .

About Company:

Goldfingers Orologi is a Verona-based showroom specializing in the buying and selling of luxury pre-owned watches. The company provides consultation-led services designed to support clients through structured evaluation and selection processes.