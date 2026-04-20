Bed And Breakfast Accommodation Market To Reach USD 42.99 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

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"Bed and Breakfast Accommodation Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the bed and breakfast accommodation market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Bed and Breakfast Accommodation Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the bed and breakfast accommodation market size was valued at USD 32.16 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow to USD 33.75 billion in 2026, reaching USD 42.99 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.95%. The market growth reflects a steady rise in demand for personalized lodging experiences, particularly among travelers seeking comfort, cultural connection, and unique stays.

At the same time, digital booking platforms have made it easier for independent operators to reach global audiences. The growing reliance on online travel agencies and direct booking channels continues to support the bed and breakfast accommodation market forecast, while also increasing competition among property owners. Despite this positive outlook, regulatory challenges and rising operational costs remain key concerns within the industry.

Key Drivers in the Bed and Breakfast Accommodation Market

Shift Toward Authentic and Experience-Based Travel

One of the defining bed and breakfast accommodation market trends is the growing preference for authentic stays. Travelers are seeking meaningful experiences that reflect local culture, cuisine, and traditions rather than standardized hotel environments. This has increased demand for heritage inns, countryside homes, and themed accommodations within the sector. Hosts are also enhancing guest experiences by offering local food, guided tours, and cultural activities, which strengthens the appeal of personalized and immersive stays.

Growth of Rural and Nature-Based Tourism

Rural locations are gaining attention as travelers move away from crowded urban centers in search of peace and natural surroundings. Farm-stays and agri-tourism properties are becoming an important part of bed and breakfast accommodation market growth, especially among domestic travelers and eco-conscious tourists. Scenic landscapes, organic farming experiences, and wellness-focused retreats are boosting the attractiveness of rural stays, contributing to increased occupancy rates and diversification of offerings in the industry.

Rise of Digital Booking Platforms

Online travel agencies and mobile booking tools are playing a major role in shaping the bed and breakfast accommodation market size. Platforms such as Airbnb, Booking, and Expedia allow small property owners to list their accommodations easily, increasing visibility to a global audience. These digital platforms also provide reviews, ratings, and instant booking features, which enhance customer trust and help improve occupancy rates across the industry.

Increased Demand for Work-Cation and Flexible Travel

Flexible work arrangements have contributed significantly to the popularity of work-cations. This trend is influencing the bed and breakfast accommodation market forecast, as travelers increasingly look for longer stays in peaceful and comfortable environments. Many providers are adapting by offering high-speed internet, dedicated workspaces, and extended stay discounts. This shift not only increases revenue opportunities but also positions such stays as a preferred choice for remote workers seeking a balance between productivity and relaxation.

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Bed and Breakfast Accommodation Market Segmentation

By Accommodation Type

Luxury BnBs

Boutique / Heritage Inns

Farm-stay and Agri-tourism BnBs

Budget / Economy BnBs

By Price Point

Luxury

Mid-scale

Economy

By Traveller Type

Leisure

Business

Bleisure / Work-cation

Solo

By Booking Channel

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Direct Website / Mobile

Offline Travel Agents

By Location Setting

Urban

Suburban

Rural

Coastal / Island

Heritage / Historic Towns

By Ownership Model

Independent

Franchise / Affiliated

Cooperative / Consortium

By Geography

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

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Key Players in the Bed and Breakfast Accommodation Market

Airbnb, Inc.

B&B HOTELS Group

OYO Hotels & Homes

Select Registry Distinguished Inns

The Inn Collection Group

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Conclusion

The market continues to grow steadily, supported by changing travel preferences and the rising appeal of personalized stays. The demand for unique accommodations, combined with the ease of online bookings, is expected to sustain the bed and breakfast accommodation market forecast in the coming years.

Overall, the bed and breakfast accommodation market growth reflects a balance between tradition and modern convenience. As travelers continue to prioritize comfort, authenticity, and flexibility, the market size is expected to expand, reinforcing its role within the broader hospitality landscape.

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ASEAN Online Accommodation Market

The ASEAN online accommodation market is projected to expand from USD 27.67 billion in 2025 to USD 30.17 billion in 2026 and reach USD 46.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.03%. Growth is fueled by rising intra-regional tourism, increasing smartphone penetration, expanding middle-class travel demand, and the rapid adoption of digital booking platforms across Southeast Asia.

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Europe Online Accommodation Market Share

Valued at USD 85.54 billion in 2025, the Europe online accommodation market is expected to reach USD 105.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.13%. Market expansion is supported by strong international tourist inflows, a mature hospitality ecosystem, widespread use of online travel agencies, and continued digital transformation among hotels and alternative lodging providers.

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India Online Accommodation Market Trends

India's online accommodation market was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow from USD 9.85 billion in 2026 to USD 15.94 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 10.09%. Robust growth is driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, booming domestic tourism, government travel initiatives, and the widespread adoption of mobile-first booking platforms.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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