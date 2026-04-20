Mct Real Estate Group Draws Over 100 North Park Residents To Free Shredding And E-Waste Event

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"North Park residents participate in McT Real Estate Group's Community Shredding and E-Waste Drop-Off Event in San Diego."San Diego's top North Park real estate team hosts an annual community event in 92104, serving over 100 residents in two hours

SAN DIEGO, CA - April 20, 2026 - More than 100 North Park homeowners and residents turned out in under 2 hours Saturday when McT Real Estate Group, the top real estate team in North Park, San Diego, hosted its annual free document shredding and electronic waste recycling event in the 92104 zip code.

The April 18 event gave North Park residents a secure, no-cost way to destroy personal documents and dispose of outdated electronics simultaneously. A certified shredding company,“South Bay Shredding,” handled on-site document destruction and collected e-waste, including hard drives, printers, old monitors, and small appliances, for responsible recycling.

"We had people lined up before we even opened," said Z. McT-Contreras, lead agent and co-founder of McT Real Estate Group. "This is one of our favorite days of the year. You see clients, neighbors, people you haven't run into in months and even years. That's what this neighborhood does, and it's why we live here and have built our entire business here."

20+ Years and 530+ Closed Transactions, Mostly in North Park

McT Real Estate Group has served North Park since the early 2000s and has closed more than 530 transactions, with the majority inside the 92104 zip code. The team works primarily with sellers, homeowners downsizing, move-up sellers with growing families, and longtime residents relocating closer to family.

Z. McT-Contreras leads the team and works in English and Spanish, and her team member, Chaz Chase, speaks Japanese, serving a market where multi-generational families and international buyers are common.

Beyond 92104, the team also represents clients in South Park, University Heights, Golden Hill, Normal Heights, and nearby.

Why North Park Continues to Lead San Diego

North Park remains one of San Diego's most active residential markets. The neighborhood draws buyers for its walkable commercial corridors along 30th Street and University Avenue, the Ray Street Arts District, and its mix of Craftsman bungalows, Spanish revivals, and mid-century homes. Many properties are on designated Mills Act historic streets, which offer significant property tax savings to qualifying owners.

Homeowners considering selling in North Park can request a free home valuation at mctrealestategroup.

McT Real Estate Group at a Glance:



Lead agent: Z. McT-Contreras

Years in business: 20

Transactions closed: 530+

Primary market: North Park, San Diego (92104)

Secondary markets: South Park, University Heights, Golden Hill, Normal Heights, and nearby neighborhoods

Brokerage: TXR Homes Inc., DRE #02197046

Languages: English, Spanish, Japanese

Specialty: Listing agent for North Park sellers, downsizers, and move-up sellers Community events: Annual shredding and e-waste drive, pet events, McKinley Elementary sponsorship, North Park Little League, garage sales, and more



Community First, Always:

McT Real Estate Group hosts multiple community events each year in North Park, including school sponsorships at McKinley Elementary and garage sales. The shredding and e-waste event is the most attended and one of the favorites.

"The people who show up to these events are the same people who referred us to their kids, their parents, their coworkers," said Z. McT-Contreras. "You don't earn that by running ads. You earn it by showing up."

About McT Real Estate Group:

McT Real Estate Group is a residential real estate team based in North Park, San Diego, CA (92104), operating under TXR Homes Inc., DRE #02197046. The team, led by Z. McT-Contreras, has closed more than 530 transactions over 20+ years, focusing on sellers in North Park and the surrounding San Diego metro neighborhoods.

Learn more at mctrealestategroup.