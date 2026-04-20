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Monday, April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 by: Brandon Marcus

Signing a Realtor Agreement This Week? Check This Clause First





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The paperwork hits the table, the pen hovers, and suddenly the home search feels very real. Realtor agreements look simple at a glance, but one overlooked clause can quietly lock you into terms that don't serve you.

Buyers and sellers often focus on commission rates or timelines, yet a single line buried in the contract can shape your entire experience. Smart consumers slow down right here and read with intention. This guide zeroes in on the clause that deserves your full attention before you sign anything.

The“Exclusive Representation” Clause Deserves a Hard Look

This clause determines whether you can work with other agents while your agreement stays active. Many contracts include strict exclusivity, which means you commit to one agent even if the fit turns sour. That setup can work well when you trust your agent completely and feel confident in their communication and market knowledge.

Trouble starts when responsiveness drops or your needs shift, yet the contract still binds you. Always check how restrictive the exclusivity terms feel and confirm whether flexibility exists if things don't go as planned.

Cancellation Terms Can Save You-or Trap You

Every agreement includes an exit strategy, but not all exit strategies treat you fairly. Some contracts allow easy cancellation with written notice, while others require fees or extended notice periods that drag things out. I've seen buyers stuck for 90 days with an unresponsive agent simply because they missed this section. Clear, simple cancellation terms protect your time, your money, and your sanity. Before signing, ask directly:“What happens if I want out?” and make sure the answer appears clearly in writing.

Protection Periods Extend Beyond the Contract

A protection period kicks in after your agreement ends and still ties you to your agent for certain deals. This clause often applies if you buy or sell a property that the agent showed you during the contract period. While that sounds reasonable, some contracts stretch this timeline for months, which can create confusion later.

Imagine finding your dream home after the agreement expires, only to discover you still owe a commission. Read the length and scope carefully so you understand exactly how long that obligation lasts.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Commission Details Go Beyond the Headline Number

Most people fixate on the commission percentage, but the details beneath that number matter even more. Some agreements include clauses that require you to cover gaps if the seller offers a lower commission. That means you could pay out-of-pocket to make up the difference, which surprises many buyers. Others include administrative fees, marketing costs, or early termination charges tucked into the fine print. Break down every cost line by line so you know exactly what you agree to before you commit.

Scope of Services Should Match Your Expectations

Not all realtor agreements promise the same level of service, even if they look similar at first glance. Some agents include staging advice, professional photography, and aggressive marketing plans, while others offer a more basic approach. If you expect open houses every weekend or daily listing alerts, the contract should reflect that clearly. Vague language like“reasonable efforts” leaves too much room for interpretation. Spell out expectations upfront so both sides stay aligned from day one.

Dual Agency Language Can Impact Your Negotiation Power

Dual agency allows one agent to represent both the buyer and seller in the same transaction. While that setup can streamline communication, it can also limit how strongly your agent negotiates on your behalf. Some agreements include blanket consent for dual agency, which removes your ability to decide case by case. That matters because negotiation strategy often determines how much money stays in your pocket. Review this clause carefully and decide whether you feel comfortable with that arrangement.

The Clause That Quietly Controls Everything

The exclusive representation clause often carries the most weight because it shapes your entire relationship with your agent. It controls who you can work with, how flexible you remain, and how easily you can pivot if something feels off. When combined with strict cancellation terms or long protection periods, it can quietly limit your options in ways that don't feel obvious at first glance. Smart buyers and sellers treat this clause as a dealbreaker if it feels too restrictive. A quick conversation and a few contract edits can turn a risky agreement into a fair one that supports your goals.

Before you sign, take ten extra minutes to read every clause out loud and ask questions until everything feels crystal clear. A great agent won't rush you or dodge details-they'll welcome the conversation because it builds trust from the start. Contracts should protect both sides, not trap one side into a bad experience. If something feels off, pause and negotiate the terms or walk away confidently. That small moment of caution can save you weeks of stress and potentially thousands of dollars.

What's the one clause you always double-check before signing a contract like this? Share your thoughts in the comments.