Iran Unveils Pink Shahed-136 Drones At“Girls' Day” Event

Fars News Agency reported the drones were designed following requests from“revolutionary girls” and developed under the direction of a senior aerospace commander.

The drones were displayed at a public gathering in Ahvaz, where one unit was symbolically presented as a gift to participants.

State-linked media said the initiative was intended to highlight the role of Iranian girls in the country's defence and revolutionary identity.

The display comes amid broader efforts by authorities to promote ideological engagement among youth, including women, in national security narratives.

Iran has previously showcased pink-themed military equipment, including vehicles and missiles, in events involving female supporters of the government.

Such displays have sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewing them as symbolic outreach and others criticising their messaging.

The Shahed-136 drone has become one of Iran's most widely discussed weapons, used in recent regional conflicts and known for its loitering strike capability.

Its deployment has drawn international scrutiny, particularly over its role in asymmetric warfare strategies. meanwhile, the unveiling reflects both domestic messaging and ongoing efforts by Tehran to project resilience and innovation in its defence capabilities.