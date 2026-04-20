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Government Reduces Jute Stock Limits For Raw Jute Traders And Balers To Zero
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20 April 2026, Delhi: The stock limits imposed by the Jute Commissioner through the notification dated 20.03.2026 have now been revised to ensure fair distribution and prevent hoarding or speculative practices. The move follows a sharp rise in raw jute prices over the past few months, which have remained well above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 2025-26. As a result, various stakeholders have expressed concerns regarding the availability of raw jute.
Revised Raw Jute Stock Limits:
Raw Jute Balers with Baling Press on Premises and Registered with Jute Commissioner Office: NIL (Must sell entire quantity of raw jute held by them by 5th May 2026 with physical delivery completed by 15th May 2026)
Other Stockists (Raw jute balers not registered with Jute Commissioner Office, raw jute stockists without baling press): NIL.
Jute Mills/Processing Units: Maximum up to the equivalent of 45 days' consumption as per current production rates.
Regulatory Instructions
All stocking entities are required to declare and update jute stock positions fortnightly on the Jute SMART portal (
Entities holding stocks exceeding the prescribed limits must sell holdings by 5th May 2026 and physically deliver the stocks to consignees by15th May 2026.
Enforcement and Compliance
Officials are authorized to inspect premises and records, and to seize excess stocks found in contravention of this order.
Request has also been made to respective State Governments for assistance in enforcement action against the entities hoarding the raw jute.
Punitive action in terms of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 shall be initiated against any entity, which is found to be in violation of the instructions regarding declaring the stock positions or violation of stock limits.
Penalty for contravention of the stock control order is provided under Section 7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Further, the confiscation provisions for violation of the order are defined under Section 6 and penalty for false statements is provided under Section 9 of the Act.
The volatility in the prices and non-availability of raw jute have potential to threaten the jute industry and has potential for disruption in the employment in the industry. These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide.
Revised Raw Jute Stock Limits:
Raw Jute Balers with Baling Press on Premises and Registered with Jute Commissioner Office: NIL (Must sell entire quantity of raw jute held by them by 5th May 2026 with physical delivery completed by 15th May 2026)
Other Stockists (Raw jute balers not registered with Jute Commissioner Office, raw jute stockists without baling press): NIL.
Jute Mills/Processing Units: Maximum up to the equivalent of 45 days' consumption as per current production rates.
Regulatory Instructions
All stocking entities are required to declare and update jute stock positions fortnightly on the Jute SMART portal (
Entities holding stocks exceeding the prescribed limits must sell holdings by 5th May 2026 and physically deliver the stocks to consignees by15th May 2026.
Enforcement and Compliance
Officials are authorized to inspect premises and records, and to seize excess stocks found in contravention of this order.
Request has also been made to respective State Governments for assistance in enforcement action against the entities hoarding the raw jute.
Punitive action in terms of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 shall be initiated against any entity, which is found to be in violation of the instructions regarding declaring the stock positions or violation of stock limits.
Penalty for contravention of the stock control order is provided under Section 7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Further, the confiscation provisions for violation of the order are defined under Section 6 and penalty for false statements is provided under Section 9 of the Act.
The volatility in the prices and non-availability of raw jute have potential to threaten the jute industry and has potential for disruption in the employment in the industry. These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide.
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