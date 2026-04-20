Saildrone Unveils Spectre, A New Class Of High-Speed Unmanned Surface Vessel For Naval Operations

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Saildrone, the world leader and most experienced operator of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), today released the design of the Saildrone Spectre, the culmination of two years of intense design work, leveraging over 10 years of operational USV experience.

At 52 meters (170 feet) long, weighing 250 tonnes, and capable of up to 30 knots, Spectre is the largest, fastest, and most capable Saildrone platform to date. Spectre is optimized for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations, a mission set that demands extreme endurance and an ultra-quiet acoustic signature. Spectre achieves this by leveraging the proven endurance, reliability, and silent propulsion of the Saildrone wing system. However, from the outset, Spectre was also designed to operate without the wing for kinetic strike roles, which require higher sprint speeds and low-profile stealth operations.

“Spectre is the result of 25 years of continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible. A unique design evolved through the hard lessons of operational experience in the real world,” said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone's founder and CEO.“Spectre is not a craft hurriedly readied to meet a particular RFP, but diligently evolved over multiple years to meet the operational requirements of our customers and fill critical capability gaps in the ASW domain.”

Like the Saildrone Voyager and Surveyor, Spectre leverages wind, solar, and diesel propulsion, but Spectre is no ordinary diesel ship. Spectre runs twin shaftlines with dual electric and diesel propulsion, enabling near-silent electric propulsion up to 12 knots, before kicking in 5,000 horsepower of Caterpillar diesel engines to propel the vessel up to 27 knots with full fuel and a 25,000 kg payload. Cruising at 25 knots with a 25,000 kg payload, Spectre has a range of 3,280 nautical miles in flat water and 2,790 nm range in Sea State 4 head sea. Controllable-pitch propellers enable extremely efficient operations throughout the speed range, allowing for controllable acoustic signatures and near-silent slow-speed operations for tow bodies such as thin-line towed arrays and variable-depth sonar systems.

The concealed payload deck provides room for containerized payloads, ranging from dual 40-foot containers, up to five 20-foot containers, or a mixture of configurations in between. This unique configuration, close to the waterline, allows easy deployment of payloads via the transom, while the bulwarks protect them from prying eyes and the driving sea spray that will be relentless at high speeds in rough weather. Spectre's maximum payload capacity is over 70 tonnes.

“Spectre represents a transformative step forward for naval surface warfare. Its endurance, payload flexibility, and seamless integration with advanced missile and sonar systems will give the US Navy a persistent, low observable USV that can deliver on a spectrum of maritime missions,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager, sensors, effectors, and mission systems at Lockheed Martin.“Lockheed Martin is proud to partner with Saildrone to bring this capability to life, and we look forward to demonstrating its power at upcoming on-water, live fire demonstrations.”

Spectre performance is not just theoretical; it has been verified and tested at Force Technologies' tow tank in Copenhagen, Denmark. Many months of testing and evolution on a 1/7th-scale model verified propulsive power requirements and seakeeping in conditions up to full speed in Sea State 5. Only through diligent physical tank tests can CFD results be verified and propulsion systems be optimized to deliver guaranteed performance at full scale.

The Spectre design has been approved in principle (AIP) by ABS, complying with the High Speed Naval Craft class certification. Two years of design and testing have entirely de-risked the Spectre design and performance. Coupled with Saildrone's proven C2, systems control, and mission autonomy, Spectre provides a compelling turnkey and near-term solution for many critical requirements for the US and allied navies.

Spectre is constructed from aluminum and will be built in Wisconsin at the Fincantieri system of shipyards, which has the capacity to manufacture five Spectre vessels per year. Construction will begin shortly, with the first vessel undergoing sea trials in early 2027.

“Saildrone's decades of operating unmanned surface vessels, combined with Spectre's unique features as a multi-mission platform, represent an ideal case on which to apply Fincantieri Marine Group's proven expertise in the serial production of aluminum vessels. We are excited to join this formidable team and swiftly deliver these capabilities to the warfighter,” said Fincantieri Marine Group CEO George Moutafis.

The 43-meter (140-foot) composite Saildrone Wing will be manufactured by American Magic Services (AMS) at the American Magic High Performance Center in Pensacola, FL. Drawing on a pedigree in high-performance America's Cup racing, AMS brings advanced composite engineering and manufacturing capabilities to the platform. Building on its experience serving the marine, aerospace, and defense industries, AMS is capable of producing five Spectre wings per year.

“Saildrone has set the standard for innovation and performance in unmanned systems, and we're proud to support the advancement of the Spectre platform,” said American Magic Services CEO Tyson Lamond.“At the American Magic High Performance Center in Pensacola, in close proximity to key US naval and maritime operations, we bring together elite composite manufacturing and a proven high-performance culture, positioning us to deliver at the level this platform demands.”

Working with Lockheed Martin, Saildrone has ensured Spectre design compatibility with a wide range of Lockheed Martin payloads, including thin-line towed arrays such as the TB29 and the Mk70 VLS Launcher. Spectre can carry two Mk70s and is capable of deploying the CAPTAS-4 variable-depth sonar system from Thales/AAC.

About Saildrone

Saildrone is a maritime defense company with a relentless passion for performance. Built to operate in the world's harshest environments, Saildrone's autonomous systems deliver payload effects and persistent, wide-area intelligence, enabling informed decisions across the spectrum of defense missions. Harnessing AI, advanced sensor suites, and renewable power for unmatched endurance at sea, Saildrone delivers superior multi-domain impact-from power projection to persistent ISR to real-time threat detection and tracking-while reducing cost and risk. With proven operational success across the world's oceans, Saildrone is advancing the frontier of autonomous maritime operations to give decision-makers and warfighters the enduring advantage to outpace adversaries today and build tomorrow's most decisive capabilities.

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