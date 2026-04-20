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NHRC Chairperson Meets Tajikistan's Ambassador, Director Of ILO Office In Doha

NHRC Chairperson Meets Tajikistan's Ambassador, Director Of ILO Office In Doha


2026-04-20 02:01:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met separately on Monday, April 20, 2026, with Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar HE Nurmurod Mahmadali and Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Doha Francesco d'Ovidio.

During the meeting with HE the Ambassador of Tajikistan, Her Excellency discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of human rights and ways to protect and promote them. In the meeting with the Director of the ILO Office in Doha, she discussed the state's efforts to protect and promote human rights and improve the work environment in the State of Qatar.

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The Peninsula

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