Acclaimed Artist Brett Cassort Explores Building Strength, Resilience, And Hope On Canvas At Salt Lake Art Show 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Life is constantly evolving. Some moments are filled with joy and possibility, while others are shaped by loss and grief. Award-winning artist Brett Cassort brings that reality into focus through a deeply personal body of work set to be featured at the inaugural Salt Lake Art Show 2026, taking place May 14–17 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah.

“Losing both of my parents within such a short time changed everything,” Cassort says.“My work stopped being about what people see and became about what they feel, the quiet burdens, the quiet truths, and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.”

Cassort lost both of his parents within an 18-month period, his father in August 2016 and his mother in February 2018. That profound loss became a turning point, shaping not only his work but his purpose as an artist.

“Building resilience as we move forward in life has been a big part of my journey, and I've found that my work connects with people in that way,” he explains.“After my parents passed, I painted Midnight Moon and Crossroads. I was already standing at a crossroads in my life, and losing them so close together brought challenges that reshape you in ways you never expect. In those moments of loss, the first threads of hope began to appear. It didn't erase the grief, but it offered the first real sense of forward motion. It was a reminder that life was still moving one day at a time, and it pushed me toward the road ahead.”

Like many of his pieces, these works have resonated deeply with viewers, connecting on themes of grief and resilience, even without knowing the story behind them. Over time, Cassort realized his work carried a deeper purpose: the ability to reflect shared experiences and offer something meaningful.

“My work meets people wherever they are emotionally. It's an invitation to feel, to let the painting meet them in their own moment. Those conversations have made me realize this wasn't just personal anymore, my work could actually reach people in a meaningful way.”

Cassort joins more than 200 artists and 50 galleries from across the globe at the Salt Lake Art Show, an event quickly gaining recognition as one of the most anticipated new art fairs in the United States.

The show will feature a VIP opening on May 14, followed by public exhibition days through May 17, drawing collectors, designers, and art enthusiasts nationwide.

For Cassort, the moment feels aligned.

“I feel like this is exactly where I'm supposed to be right now,” he concludes.“When someone tells me a piece helped them navigate something they're feeling; grief, transition, longing, resilience, it's like the painting is holding up a mirror they didn't know they needed.”

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About the Artist

Brett Cassort is an award-winning artist whose work explores the emotional space where darkness and light meet, capturing themes of solitude, reflection, and resilience. Drawing inspiration from time on the road, his process begins with photographs taken from the dashboard of his car, moments that mirror the internal landscapes people navigate. Through contrast, mood, and restrained color, Cassort creates atmospheric compositions that reflect not just what a landscape looks like, but what it feels like to move through it.

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Brett Cassort is available for interviews.