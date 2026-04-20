Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report 2026-2030 With Detailed Company Profiles, Grant Analyses, Partnership Evaluations And More
Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The immune checkpoint inhibitors market, valued at USD 62 billion currently, is projected to reach USD 246 billion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by multiple factors such as advancements in cancer therapeutics and increasing cancer incidence worldwide.
Segmentation and Analysis
The market is segmented based on immune checkpoint proteins, target disease indications, therapeutic modalities, routes of administration, and geographical regions.
- Type of Immune Checkpoint Proteins: PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4, and others. Target Disease Indications: Cancer types including lung, breast, bladder, cervical, colorectal, melanoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma. Therapeutic Modality: Antibody fragments, monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and other modalities. Route of Administration: Intravenous, subcutaneous, intracellular, among others. Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Growth and Trends
Cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, with the WHO estimating a 70% rise in new cases in the next 20 years. Traditional treatments suffer from limitations in advanced cancer stages, while immune checkpoint therapies provide a new avenue of treatment by preventing tumors from circumventing immune responses. Immune checkpoint inhibitors like Yervoy (ipilimumab) have marked a significant breakthrough. Despite the effectiveness of current PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, resistance remains a challenge in specific patient populations.
Advancements in research have identified additional inhibitory and stimulatory receptors, which are in use for developing next-generation therapies. There is growing interest in combinatorial therapies that leverage immune checkpoint blockades and co-stimulatory signals, showing potential in treating autoimmune diseases as well.
Market Insights
Key findings highlight the importance of clinical trial designs that drive successful therapeutic outcomes. Over 3,600 trials worldwide have focused on PD-1/PD-L1 targeting immune checkpoint inhibitors, noted in more than 450 scientific articles. New molecular entity trials aim to improve treatment response, focusing on long-term outcomes and toxicity management across diverse patient groups.
Key Industry Players: Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte, Novartis, Trillium Therapeutics.
Research Coverage and Market Opportunities:
- In-depth analysis of key market segments including immune checkpoint targets, therapeutic modalities, and geographical distribution. Comprehensive market landscape evaluation of pipeline molecules and clinical trials. Reporting includes detailed company profiles, grant analyses, partnership evaluations, and a competitiveness analysis on biological targets. The report addresses key industry questions, such as the number of companies engaged in the market and factors influencing market evolution. Reasons to buy this report include detailed revenue projections and competitive landscape insights.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AbbVie AbClon Abeome ABL Bio Abpro Acerta Pharma Acrus Biosciences Actinium Pharmaceuticals Adaptive Biotechnologies AdoRx Therapeutics Aduro Biotech Advaxis Agenus Agios Pharmaceuticals Alexion Pharmaceuticals Allergan Alligator Bioscience Alpine Immune Sciences ALX Oncology Amgen Angel Therapeutics Anvil Biosciences (The company has been acquired) Apexigen Apogenix Aptevo Therapeutics Arch Oncology Arcus Biosciences ArQule Astellas Pharma Astex Pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca Atridia Aurigene Discovery Technologies Avacta Life Sciences Bach BioSciences BeiGene BinDeBio Group BIOCAD Biodextris BioNTech Bio-Techne Black Belt Therapeutics BliNK Biomedical bluebird bio Boehringer Ingelheim Boston Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital Bristol-Myers Squibb Calithera Biosciences CALIXAR CASI Pharmaceuticals Catalent Biologics Celgene Celldex Therapeutics Center for Applied Medical Research Centrose Checkpoint Therapeutics China National Biotec Group CleveXel Pharma Columbia University Irving Medical Center Compass Therapeutics Compugen Corvus Pharmaceuticals Crescendo Biologics CStone Pharmaceuticals Curis D5Pharma Daiichi Sankyo Distributed Bio DNAtrix Domain Therapeutics Dova Pharmaceuticals Dualogics Eisai Eli Lilly Elpiscience Biopharma ELSALYS BIOTECH EMulate Therapeutics EpicentRx FF Pharmaceuticals Five Prime Therapeutics Forty Seven Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center F-star Gateway Biologics Genentech Genmab Genomics Medicine Ireland Genosco GigaGen Gilead Sciences Glaxosmithkline Glenmark Glycotope Hanmi Pharmaceutical HanX Biopharmaceuticals Heat Biologics Hrain Biotechnology Hummingbird Bioscience IGM Biosciences I-Mab Biopharma Immatics ImmuneOncia Therapeutics ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals ImmuNext Impetis Biosciences Incyte Inhibrx Innate Pharma Innovent Biologics Institute for Research in Biomedicine InteRNA Technologies International Myeloma Foundation IO Biotech iOnctura iTeos Therapeutics Janssen Pharmaceuticals Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical JN Biosciences Johns Hopkins University Johnson & Johnson Juventas Cell Therapy KAHR Medical Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Kite Pharma Kleo Pharmaceuticals Kymab Kyowa Hakko Kirin Leap Therapeutics LG Chem LifeArc Lynkcell Macrocure MacroGenics Marino Biotechnology Massachusetts General Hospital MedImmune Merck Merus Moderna Molecular Partners Molecular Templates Momenta Pharmaceuticals Morphiex MorphoSys Mount Sinai Innovation Partners Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing National Cancer Institute National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institute of Neurological Disorders NavarraBiomed-Biomedical Research Centre Navigen Neon Therapeutics NewLink Genetics NextCure Novartis Novimmune Numab Therapeutics Ogeda OncoArendi Therapeutics Oncotelic Ono Pharmaceutical ORIC Pharmaceuticals OSE Immunotherapeutics Palobiofarma Pandion Therapeutics Paradigm Shift Therapeutics Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Pascal Biosciences Peloton Therapeutics PeptiDream PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Pfizer PharmAbcine Pieris Pharmaceuticals Pinze Lifetechnology Potenza Therapeutics PsiOxus Therapeutics Roche Rubius Therapeutics Sanofi Sanquin Seattle Genetics Shanghai GeneChem Shattuck Labs Shire Sorrento Therapeutics Stanford University Surface Oncology Sutro Biopharma Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Symphogen Synthon International Holding Syros Pharmaceuticals Takeda Pharmaceutical Tarus Therapeutics Tempest Therapeutics TESARO TG Therapeutics The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Tottori University TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trellis Biosciences TRIGR Therapeutics Trillium Therapeutics Tsinghua University Union Stem Cell & Gene Engineering University of California San Francisco University of California, Los Angeles University of California, San Diego University of Minnesota Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology Valo Therapeutics Viela Bio ViraTherapeutics Vivoryon Therapeutics Washington University Waterstone Hanxbio Xencor XOMA Y-Biologics Yale Cancer Center Yale University Y-mAbs Therapeutics Yuhan Pharmaceuticals Zai Lab Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment