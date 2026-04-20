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Tensions in Eastern Congo Rise
(MENAFN) The Congolese armed forces alleged on Sunday that AFC/M23 insurgents, together with the Rwandan military, carried out assaults on its positions in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, even as diplomatic discussions were underway in Switzerland.
The most recent phase of negotiations between Congo and the AFC/M23 rebel movement, facilitated by Qatar, wrapped up last Friday in Switzerland after being transferred from Doha because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
At the end of the discussions, both Congo and the rebel faction consented to free detainees within a 10-day timeframe and to guarantee uninterrupted access for essential humanitarian assistance, according to an official statement.
However, on Sunday, the military reported that AFC/M23 fighters and their allied forces initiated lethal drone strikes on Saturday evening, targeting its bases in the Mikenge and Kakenge areas of South Kivu, as well as civilian-populated zones at Point Zero.
“The provisional toll indicates that four civilians were killed and eight others injured, mostly women and children,” the army said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Rwanda. Nevertheless, M23 and authorities in Kinshasa frequently exchange allegations of breaching the most recent ceasefire introduced by Angola in February of this year.
The most recent phase of negotiations between Congo and the AFC/M23 rebel movement, facilitated by Qatar, wrapped up last Friday in Switzerland after being transferred from Doha because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
At the end of the discussions, both Congo and the rebel faction consented to free detainees within a 10-day timeframe and to guarantee uninterrupted access for essential humanitarian assistance, according to an official statement.
However, on Sunday, the military reported that AFC/M23 fighters and their allied forces initiated lethal drone strikes on Saturday evening, targeting its bases in the Mikenge and Kakenge areas of South Kivu, as well as civilian-populated zones at Point Zero.
“The provisional toll indicates that four civilians were killed and eight others injured, mostly women and children,” the army said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Rwanda. Nevertheless, M23 and authorities in Kinshasa frequently exchange allegations of breaching the most recent ceasefire introduced by Angola in February of this year.
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