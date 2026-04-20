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Swiss Minister Defends Complaint Over Sexist AI Chatbot Remarks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has defended her decision to file a legal complaint after being targeted with sexist insults generated by the AI chatbot Grok on the social media platform X.
As stated by reports, Keller-Sutter told a Swiss public broadcaster that the matter is “of criminal relevance” and emphasized the importance of defending what she described as fundamental values and principles.
The case reportedly emerged after prosecutors in Bern launched an investigation following a complaint filed by the minister against unknown individuals linked to the incident.
According to Swiss media reports, a user on X had prompted Grok to generate sexist remarks directed at Keller-Sutter, raising questions about responsibility for AI-generated content.
She added that while disrespectful online behavior reflects a broader decline in public discourse, she intends to oppose such trends.
As stated by reports, the investigation is currently being conducted by the Bern public prosecutor’s office.
Meanwhile, Grok, X, and the AI company xAI are also facing separate scrutiny in Europe. The European Commission launched an investigation earlier this year into concerns over potentially harmful AI-generated content, including allegations involving sexually explicit material and possible child exploitation content.
As stated by reports, Keller-Sutter told a Swiss public broadcaster that the matter is “of criminal relevance” and emphasized the importance of defending what she described as fundamental values and principles.
The case reportedly emerged after prosecutors in Bern launched an investigation following a complaint filed by the minister against unknown individuals linked to the incident.
According to Swiss media reports, a user on X had prompted Grok to generate sexist remarks directed at Keller-Sutter, raising questions about responsibility for AI-generated content.
She added that while disrespectful online behavior reflects a broader decline in public discourse, she intends to oppose such trends.
As stated by reports, the investigation is currently being conducted by the Bern public prosecutor’s office.
Meanwhile, Grok, X, and the AI company xAI are also facing separate scrutiny in Europe. The European Commission launched an investigation earlier this year into concerns over potentially harmful AI-generated content, including allegations involving sexually explicit material and possible child exploitation content.
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