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Scottish First Minister Signals Renewed Push for Independence
(MENAFN) According to reports, Scottish First Minister John Swinney has said he believes momentum toward Scottish independence is strengthening and suggested that a future referendum could take place as early as 2028.
Speaking during the Scottish National Party’s campaign period ahead of an upcoming Scottish Parliament election, Swinney argued that supporters of independence are now closer than ever to securing a majority view in favor of separation from the United Kingdom.
He indicated confidence that a future referendum could result in a pro-independence outcome, stating that his objective is to make that result achievable. He also suggested that political and economic circumstances have shifted significantly since the 2014 independence vote, when a majority of voters chose to remain in the UK.
In that earlier referendum, 55% voted against independence while 45% supported it. Swinney argued that developments since then, particularly the UK’s exit from the European Union, have changed public sentiment and influenced how voters assess the question of independence.
He said that, in his view, voters may now be less influenced by arguments used by opponents of independence and emphasized that persuasion would be central to achieving a future shift in public opinion. When asked directly about the possibility of winning a referendum, he responded affirmatively.
Swinney also outlined a potential timeline in which Scotland could become independent within roughly 18 months following a successful vote, placing possible full independence toward the end of the decade. He further stated that he would seek to lead an independent Scotland, including potentially serving as its first head of government.
During his remarks, he criticized rival political parties, describing Labour’s record in government in strongly negative terms, while also dismissing other opposition parties as politically weak or ineffective.
Despite political divisions, he characterized the SNP’s current campaign approach as optimistic, emphasizing a message focused on opportunity and national self-determination.
Speaking during the Scottish National Party’s campaign period ahead of an upcoming Scottish Parliament election, Swinney argued that supporters of independence are now closer than ever to securing a majority view in favor of separation from the United Kingdom.
He indicated confidence that a future referendum could result in a pro-independence outcome, stating that his objective is to make that result achievable. He also suggested that political and economic circumstances have shifted significantly since the 2014 independence vote, when a majority of voters chose to remain in the UK.
In that earlier referendum, 55% voted against independence while 45% supported it. Swinney argued that developments since then, particularly the UK’s exit from the European Union, have changed public sentiment and influenced how voters assess the question of independence.
He said that, in his view, voters may now be less influenced by arguments used by opponents of independence and emphasized that persuasion would be central to achieving a future shift in public opinion. When asked directly about the possibility of winning a referendum, he responded affirmatively.
Swinney also outlined a potential timeline in which Scotland could become independent within roughly 18 months following a successful vote, placing possible full independence toward the end of the decade. He further stated that he would seek to lead an independent Scotland, including potentially serving as its first head of government.
During his remarks, he criticized rival political parties, describing Labour’s record in government in strongly negative terms, while also dismissing other opposition parties as politically weak or ineffective.
Despite political divisions, he characterized the SNP’s current campaign approach as optimistic, emphasizing a message focused on opportunity and national self-determination.
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