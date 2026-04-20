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Swiss PM Pursues Legal Action After Alleged Sexist AI-Generated Insults
(MENAFN) According to reports, Switzerland’s Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has defended her decision to pursue legal action after becoming the target of sexist insults generated by the AI chatbot Grok on the social media platform X.
Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, she described the matter as having potential criminal implications and emphasized the importance of upholding respect and core societal values. She said the case reflects broader concerns about online behavior and accountability in digital spaces.
The issue surfaced after authorities in Bern reportedly opened an investigation following a complaint filed by the minister against unidentified individuals. The complaint is linked to content produced after a user interaction with the chatbot that allegedly resulted in sexist remarks directed at Keller-Sutter.
She commented that if public discourse becomes marked by disrespect and lack of civility, it reflects a concerning shift, while stressing that she intends to stand firmly against such trends.
The investigation is currently being handled by the public prosecutor’s office in Bern, which is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and potential legal responsibility.
Meanwhile, the AI system Grok, along with its parent platform X and associated artificial intelligence developer xAI, is also facing increased regulatory attention in Europe. According to reports, European authorities have been reviewing concerns related to the generation of inappropriate AI content, including potentially explicit material and content involving minors.
Separately, regulators have expanded scrutiny into whether X is adequately managing algorithmic risks, particularly in relation to how its systems recommend and distribute content to users.
These developments reflect growing regulatory pressure across Europe as governments seek to address the legal and ethical implications of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technologies and their integration into social media platforms.
Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, she described the matter as having potential criminal implications and emphasized the importance of upholding respect and core societal values. She said the case reflects broader concerns about online behavior and accountability in digital spaces.
The issue surfaced after authorities in Bern reportedly opened an investigation following a complaint filed by the minister against unidentified individuals. The complaint is linked to content produced after a user interaction with the chatbot that allegedly resulted in sexist remarks directed at Keller-Sutter.
She commented that if public discourse becomes marked by disrespect and lack of civility, it reflects a concerning shift, while stressing that she intends to stand firmly against such trends.
The investigation is currently being handled by the public prosecutor’s office in Bern, which is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and potential legal responsibility.
Meanwhile, the AI system Grok, along with its parent platform X and associated artificial intelligence developer xAI, is also facing increased regulatory attention in Europe. According to reports, European authorities have been reviewing concerns related to the generation of inappropriate AI content, including potentially explicit material and content involving minors.
Separately, regulators have expanded scrutiny into whether X is adequately managing algorithmic risks, particularly in relation to how its systems recommend and distribute content to users.
These developments reflect growing regulatory pressure across Europe as governments seek to address the legal and ethical implications of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technologies and their integration into social media platforms.
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