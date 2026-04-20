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U.S. Vance Set to Visit Pakistan for Iran negotiations
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan for upcoming negotiations with Iran, a White House official confirmed to media, even as mixed messages from senior officials created uncertainty over the trip.
According to the same official, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also head to Islamabad as part of the US delegation.
Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump had said Vance would not attend, citing security and logistical challenges. Speaking to a news channel, Trump pointed to concerns raised by the Secret Service about organizing protection for the vice president on less than 24 hours’ notice. "JD's great," Trump said, but logistics made the trip impossible on such short notice.
Confusion intensified later in the day as media and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright each reported that Vance would indeed lead the US delegation—directly contradicting Trump’s earlier remarks.
Talks are slated to begin Tuesday in Islamabad and could continue into Wednesday, Trump said in comments to media. Vance previously headed a prior round of discussions that concluded without a deal.
Trump also issued a stark warning regarding the negotiations, saying Sunday that if Iran does not sign the agreement, "the whole country is getting blown up," while characterizing the proposal as "a very simple deal" and describing it as Iran's "last chance."
According to the same official, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also head to Islamabad as part of the US delegation.
Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump had said Vance would not attend, citing security and logistical challenges. Speaking to a news channel, Trump pointed to concerns raised by the Secret Service about organizing protection for the vice president on less than 24 hours’ notice. "JD's great," Trump said, but logistics made the trip impossible on such short notice.
Confusion intensified later in the day as media and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright each reported that Vance would indeed lead the US delegation—directly contradicting Trump’s earlier remarks.
Talks are slated to begin Tuesday in Islamabad and could continue into Wednesday, Trump said in comments to media. Vance previously headed a prior round of discussions that concluded without a deal.
Trump also issued a stark warning regarding the negotiations, saying Sunday that if Iran does not sign the agreement, "the whole country is getting blown up," while characterizing the proposal as "a very simple deal" and describing it as Iran's "last chance."
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