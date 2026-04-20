House Speaker, Finnish President Review Ties, Regional Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi on Monday received visiting President of Finland Alexander Stubb to dicuss closer relations between the two countries.Welcoming the Finnish leader, Qadi said his visit is a key opportunity to discuss a range of areas of cooperation, based on a 60-year history of ties between the two countries, according to a press release by the House.Qadi stressed the House's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Finnish Parliament, pointing to the formation of a joint parliamentary friendship committee aimed at exchanging expertise and serving the interests of both countries.Qadi also spoke about Jordan's comprehensive modernization tracks launched under the directives of His Majesty the King, and their impact on political modernization, parliamentary party work, and broader representation of women and youth.Jordan, he said, believes in peace and dialogue as the path to resolving various crises, noting His Majesty's advocacy for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, warning that continued denial of Palestinian rights is a call for further tension in the region.For his part, the Finnish leader underlined the strong relations with Jordan, stressing the importance of his meeting with His Majesty the King, which tackled regional developments and ways to achieve security and stability.The Finnish president praised His Majesty's wisdom and efforts to promote regional security and stability, saying his country views Jordan as a beacon of stability. ""When we try to understand the dynamics and issues in the region, Jordan is most capable to present a balanced vision. That's why we were keen to visit the Kingdom and meet His Majesty," he added.He also stressed the importance of advancing bilateral ties through private-sector participation in multiple sectors, top of which is tourism.Member of Finland's parliament Pihla Keto-Huovinen highlighted the importance of Jordan's experience in engaging young people and preparing them for representation in Parliament. She also expressed interest in exchanging parliamentary visits and studying the impact of Jordan's efforts to increase youth participation in political life.