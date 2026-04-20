Karnataka's Jeevamrita Milk Bank Helps 2,599 Babies As 7,147 Mothers Donate Breast Milk In Hubballi

In a deeply heartening initiative that underscores the power of community care, as many as 7,147 mothers have come together to give a second chance at life to 2,599 infants in Hubballi. Through the donation of 1,530 litres of breast milk, these women have supported Karnataka's first 'Jeevamrita' Human Milk Bank at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI). In just two years, the initiative has emerged as a lifeline for premature and vulnerable newborns who are unable to receive adequate nutrition from their own mothers.

Importance Of Mother's Milk For Infant Health

Mother's milk plays a vital role in strengthening a newborn's immunity and ensuring proper nutrition. However, in certain situations, new mothers may be unable to produce sufficient milk. This can leave infants malnourished and exposed to serious health risks. In severe cases, the lack of adequate nutrition can even prove fatal, especially for premature babies.

Jeevamrita Milk Bank: A Lifesaving Initiative

To address this critical issue, the 'Jeevamrita' milk bank was established at KMCRI on April 12, 2022. The initiative was launched through a collaborative effort between the Hubballi Mid-town Rotary Club and the Coppell Rotary Club in the United States. Mothers delivering at the hospital who have surplus milk are encouraged to donate. The donated milk is carefully processed, stored and later provided to infants in need.

Growing Awareness And Increased Participation

Initially, many women were hesitant to donate breast milk due to a lack of awareness. However, consistent outreach and awareness programmes have significantly improved participation. Over time, more mothers have voluntarily stepped forward to contribute, resulting in over 7,000 donors within just two years. The number is expected to rise further as awareness continues to grow.

Advanced Storage And Processing Facilities

The milk bank is equipped with modern technology to ensure safe processing and storage. Donated milk can be preserved for up to a month, and the facility has the capacity to store up to 1,500 litres at any given time. Strict hygiene and quality protocols are followed to ensure the milk remains safe for infant consumption.

Donations From Over 7,000 Mothers

The bank operates under the Department of Paediatrics and is managed by a dedicated team comprising four nurses, two Group D staff members and a nodal officer. To date, 7,147 mothers have donated 1,530 litres of breast milk. This has benefited 2,599 infants, including 1,455 premature babies and 1,444 other newborns in need. So far, 1,492 litres of milk have been processed, with 9,325 ml currently available for distribution.

Voices From Beneficiaries

“I gave birth to a baby boy prematurely a week ago and could not breastfeed him. Thanks to the milk from the Jeevamrita Bank, my baby is now healthy,” said Vandana, a new mother.

Dr Ishwar Hosamani, Director of KMCRI, said,“The response to the Jeevamrita milk bank, started in 2022, has been excellent. We will continue to raise awareness about the importance of mother's milk for babies.”

The initiative stands as a powerful example of compassion and collective responsibility, offering hope and health to the most vulnerable lives.