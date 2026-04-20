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Iranian President Urges Diplomacy to De-escalate Tensions
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that war serves no party’s interests and urged the use of “every rational and diplomatic path” to reduce escalating tensions, according to state media reports.
He was quoted as saying that while Iran must continue resisting threats, diplomatic and rational approaches remain necessary to ease the situation. At the same time, he stressed what he described as the importance of remaining cautious and distrustful in dealings with adversaries.
Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Iran does not currently plan to engage in another round of talks with the United States. In remarks carried by semi-official media, he said Iran does not accept “deadlines or ultimatums” when it comes to protecting its national interests.
Baqaei added that Iran would continue pursuing its interests “for as long as necessary,” warning that any further actions by the US or Israel would be met with a strong response from Iran’s armed forces.
The statements come amid contrasting reports from Pakistani sources, who indicated that an Iranian delegation is expected to participate in a second round of US-Iran discussions in Islamabad, despite the absence of an official confirmation from Tehran.
He was quoted as saying that while Iran must continue resisting threats, diplomatic and rational approaches remain necessary to ease the situation. At the same time, he stressed what he described as the importance of remaining cautious and distrustful in dealings with adversaries.
Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Iran does not currently plan to engage in another round of talks with the United States. In remarks carried by semi-official media, he said Iran does not accept “deadlines or ultimatums” when it comes to protecting its national interests.
Baqaei added that Iran would continue pursuing its interests “for as long as necessary,” warning that any further actions by the US or Israel would be met with a strong response from Iran’s armed forces.
The statements come amid contrasting reports from Pakistani sources, who indicated that an Iranian delegation is expected to participate in a second round of US-Iran discussions in Islamabad, despite the absence of an official confirmation from Tehran.
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