Death Toll From Attack In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District Rises To Seven Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

According to doctors, a man who had been wounded by the shooter in the Holosiivskyi district died in hospital.

"The victim was in extremely serious condition. Doctors fought for his life, but unfortunately were unable to save him," Klitschko emphasized.

At present, seven injured people remain in hospitals in the capital, including one child. Among the adults, four are in intensive care, and two are in the polytrauma unit. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

"In total, seven people have died as a result of the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district," the mayor said.

Head of Patrol Police Zhukov resigns after terrorist attack in Kyiv

As reported, on the afternoon of April 18 in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, a man opened fire on people. He later took hostages in a shop and shot at police during his detention. Negotiators attempted to establish contact with him. He was eventually neutralized. Earlier reports said six people had been killed and 14 injured in the shooting.