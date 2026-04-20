Four Palestinians Wounded In Israeli Strike On Gaza Strip

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were wounded in Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Three Palestinians were injured in a drone strike that targeted a group of people near the 17 Roundabout, west of Gaza City, the sources said.

A woman was also wounded by Israeli gunfire east of the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The death toll from the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 72,551, with 172,274 people injured.

A cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel took effect on Oct. 10, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from positions and populated areas in the enclave and the beginning of displaced residents' return to northern Gaza. The agreement was part of the first phase of an initiative proposed by the US president, Donald Trump, aimed at ending the war in Gaza.