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James Renwick

James Renwick


2026-04-20 02:03:26
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Physical Geography (Climate Science), Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
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My background is in atmospheric science, with plenty of maths and statistics on the side. My specialty is the large-scale circulation of the atmosphere and how climate variability and change affects the New Zealand and the Antarctic.

Experience
  • –present Professor, Physical Geography (climate science), Victoria University of Wellington
Education
  • 1995 University of Washington, Seattle, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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