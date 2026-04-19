Bahrain Demands 'Full Compensation' For Damages After Iranian Attacks During War

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

In a letter to UN officials, Bahrain has sought compensation from Iran for losses incurred by the Gulf country during Tehran's attacks during the US-Iran war.

According to Bahrain News Agency, Bahrain air defence systems intercepted 194 ballistic missiles and 523 hostile drones targeting the country's airspace, territorial waters and land since February 28, 2026.

The letter - the 11th such communication since the war began - details the extent of damage due to the Iranian attacks. It mentions the death of the Moroccan civilian contractor working with the UAE Armed Forces during a routine mission in Bahrain, as well as injuries sustained by several members of the Bahrain and UAE defence forces while responding to the attacks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Bahrain pointed out that Iran disregarded Security Council Resolution 2817, which said that the Iranian attacks against the GCC countries and Jordan constituted a violation of international law and demanded that they cease. The letter added that the countries in the region were subjected to attacks even after the resolution was adopted.



Also noted was Iran's targeting of civilian and vital facilities, such as residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure like the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, a storage facility belonging to Bapco Energies, Aluminium Bahrain and Foulath Holding Company, energy facilities and fuel storage tanks in Muharraq Governorate and the Bapco Energies refinery in the Sitra area.

The letter said that these actions violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain and international law, and that Iran now has an international responsibility to provide“full, effective and immediate compensation to all victims for damages and injuries caused by its attacks within or against the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

"No exceptions to this obligation are permissible," the letter said.

The letter concluded by calling on the UN Security Council to ensure Iran complies with international law, and affirmed Bahrain's right to defend its sovereignty.

UAE strongly condemns Iran's 'unprovoked terrorist attack' on Bahrain 6 Arab states renew condemnation of direct, proxy Iranian attacks in the region