Qatar Industry Leaders Invited To Global Halal Expo In Malaysia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Driven by a shared commitment to economic prosperity and sustainable development, bilateral trade between Malaysia and Qatar continues to demonstrate enduring resilience and dynamic growth, Badrul Hisham Hilal, Trade commissioner, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in Dubai, has stated.

Against this backdrop of expanding commercial ties, Hilal said MATRADE has formally invited Qatari businesses, investors, and industry leaders to participate in the '22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase' (MIHAS 2026), to be held on September 23-26 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Recognised globally as the world's largest halal showcase, MIHAS serves as a robust marketplace for international and local players to seize opportunities well beyond traditional halal food and beverages, Hilal noted.

The comprehensive event encompasses 14 diverse industry clusters, including halal pharmaceuticals, medical devices, Islamic finance, modest fashion, personal care and cosmetics, green technologies, and Muslim-friendly tourism.

The 22nd edition builds on the record-breaking performance of its previous iteration, which generated QR5.57bn in concluded deals, featured 2,400 exhibition booths from 80 countries, and attracted over 50,340 trade visitors from 107 nations, he pointed out.

To facilitate cross-border partnerships, MIHAS 2026 will feature a hybrid format incorporating AI-assisted business-matching suites designed to connect exhibitors and buyers from Qatar directly with relevant global counterparts through both in-person networking and live virtual chat sessions, Hilal further stated.

Qatar's delegates will also have access to knowledge-sharing sessions, conferences, and industry zones hosted by market leaders, with a focus on innovation and sustainable initiatives driving the modern halal economy, he said.

MIHAS 2026 is uniquely positioned to bridge Middle Eastern innovation with Southeast Asian market opportunities, Hilal emphasised. Total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Qatar stood at QR3.10bn in 2025, with the first two months of 2026 already recording QR402.6mn, underscoring the commercial rationale for Qatari participation at the showcase.

The event is hosted by Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and organised by MATRADE, in association with the Halal Development Corporation Berhad and the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia.