Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Project Stages Advancement Amid Bitcoin Price Prediction Targeting $500,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announces new stage opening, after the fast sell out of the previous one, and the crypto news is tracking Pepeto after the presale crossed $9.27 million raised. Investor growth jumped sharply this month, turning a project most people had not heard of a few months ago into one that is now impossible to ignore. This article breaks down what sits behind the hype around this new crypto, especially now that the boldest Bitcoin price prediction of the cycle targeting $500,000 just landed, and everything points to a bull run forming fast.

Crypto News: Pepeto Project Stages Advancement And the Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $500K

Pepeto stages keeps selling out fast, which means the token can hit Tier-1-Exchanges very soon, while the context is getting stronger, because the macro setup right now decides how far a presale token can run once exchanges open, and every time Bitcoin price has broken out of a correction, the strongest early stage projects did not just ride the wave, they outran it by multiples. As CNBC reported, Standard Chartered head of digital assets Geoffrey Kendrick is standing behind his Bitcoin price prediction of $500,000 before Trump leaves office, arguing that growing institutional access through spot ETFs combined with Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million coins creates the conditions for a move that mirrors what happened to gold after ETFs launched in 2004, but compressed into two years instead of seven.

Bitcoin spot ETFs pulled in $471 million in net inflows on April 6 alone according to CoinDesk, the strongest single day since February 25, proving institutional money is buying this correction while retail panics. BTC currently trades at $75,600, up 6% this week after touching $78,000 on April 17, for the first time since the February crash that sent the Bitcoin price to $60,000, and Strategy's entire 780,897 BTC position moved back into profit, as the Bitcoin price prediction models started confirming what the ETF flows already showed. The 2017 and 2021 cycles both proved that presale tokens positioned before the reversal captured returns that turned small entries into life changing positions, because the buy happened while everything was still compressed and fear kept most wallets on the sidelines.

Those are numbers from real cycles, and investors who wait for proof always enter at higher prices for the same positions early movers already locked in, so the question is whether Pepeto is the right project to act on before this Bitcoin price prediction plays out.

Pepeto Fast Stages Sell Out And $9.2 Million Raised During a Sell Off and That Is the Signal Serious Capital Reads First

Pepeto presale stages sold out in hours, with over $9.27 million entered the Pepeto presale during weeks when nearly every other token in the market lost value, before recovering recently. No other project in crypto news right now fuses real trading infrastructure with meme culture at this level, drawing in both viral community buyers and bigger wallets that only commit when the technology justifies the entry.

Pepeto's God of Frogs origin story taps into something real, a narrative arc connected to Pepe that gives the token the kind of community loyalty that already pushed one meme coin past a billion dollar market cap on culture alone. But culture is only one side of what is happening here, because underneath it sits a complete trading platform where all tokens can be swapped on one system with near-zero fees, instant cross-chain transfers through a bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and zero-tax swaps that let traders move value without losing it.

Now it makes sense why this much funds flowed in during one of the roughest stretches in months, and what adds fuel is that crypto news coverage is running across every major outlet while inside meme coin groups the name is spreading faster than anything since early SHIB. Every cycle produces one project that delivers the kind of distance most investors spend years looking for, and a Bitcoin price prediction pointing to $500,000 combined with Pepeto's infrastructure, timing, and entry price puts it exactly where those projects stood right before they ran.

Final Take

People chase life changing returns every cycle, but the ones who get there all share one trait, they acted before it was clear to everyone else. Pepeto makes that choice simple because the infrastructure justifies big multiples on its own, and the best case has no cap because the mix of exchange use, meme energy, and a Bitcoin price prediction cycle pointing to $500,000 could push this project past what even early SHIB delivered.

Every wallet that bought Shiba Inu before the Binance listing turned a small entry into a fortune, and the crypto news from that run tells the same story over and over, $7,850 positions that grew into $5,414,700 million in just 14 months(Source: Nypost ). That same setup is forming around Pepeto right now, except this time the window is closing faster. The demand on this presale is unlike anything this market has seen this year, which means the Binance listing is days away not months.

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price reach $500,000?

Standard Chartered projects the Bitcoin price prediction at $500,000 based on ETF-driven institutional demand and Bitcoin's fixed 21 million supply. Geoffrey Kendrick told CCN this target could arrive before Trump leaves office.

How does Pepeto compare to other presales before a bull run?

Pepeto raised over $9.2 million during extreme fear conditions with a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner already built. Staking pays 181% APY at a $0.0000001865 entry with a confirmed Binance listing ahead.



