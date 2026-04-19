Peter R. Thompson

Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Environmental Science, Simon Fraser University

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I am a quantitative ecologist interested in developing innovative statistical methods that can be used to solve urgent problems in wildlife conservation and management. I earned my B.S. in Statistics from the University of Maryland and recently completed my Ph.D. in Biological Sciences at the University of Alberta. My ecological interests lie in animal movement modelling, and I am interested in uncovering how the spatial distributions of wild animals are affected by human activity in their habitats.

–present Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Environmental Science, Simon Fraser University

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