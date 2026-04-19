General Staff Confirms Strike On Atlant Aero Enterprise In Taganrog, Number Of Other Targets In Temporarily Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy's defense-industrial complex enterprise 'Atlant Aero' (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russian Federation) was hit. As a result, a fire broke out on the facility's territory," the statement said.

As noted, Atlant Aero carries out the full cycle of design, production, and testing of strike-reconnaissance UAVs of the Molniya type, as well as components for the Orion UAV. The latter weighs about one ton and can carry up to 250 kg of payload, which may include aerial photography systems, radio-technical reconnaissance modules, optical-electronic systems, guided aerial bombs KAB-20, Kh-50 missiles, and UAV-launched munitions.

The General Staff added that striking this enterprise will reduce the enemy's drone production capabilities and weaken Russia's ability to carry out strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot of the occupiers in the area of Trudove in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy logistics warehouses were also hit in the areas of Mangush, Topolyne, and Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Smile in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as fuel storage tanks near Novopoltavka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses and the scale of damage are being clarified.

Missiles strike Molniya drones manufacturing plant in Taganrog – media

The General Staff also added on the results of the strike on the oil refinery near the Russian city of Tuapse: a primary oil processing unit AVT-12 and RVS-10000 storage tanks were damaged and caught fire. At the oil products terminal, loading equipment, buildings, and RVS-10000 tanks were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 15 and on the night of April 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities in Russia and in territories it temporarily occupies.

Among them, in particular, was the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, which processes up to 12 million tonnes of oil per year and is actively involved in supplying the Russian army.

According to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, a number of infrastructure facilities of the Tuapse oil terminal, which operates as a single production complex together with the refinery, were hit.

Photo: ASTRA