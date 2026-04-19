Centre Misled On Women's Bill, Lok Sabha Seat Hike: KMSC Leader

Attack on Women's Reservation Bill

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Senior leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Central government, warning that protests would intensify while accusing it of misleading the public on the Women's Reservation Bill and mishandling issues including the farmers' agitation, unemployment, and violence in Manipur.

Pandher stated that while the Prime Minister blamed the opposition for blocking the bill, the legislation also included provisions to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to over 800 seats, which he claimed led to resistance over political implications. His remarks came after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

Criticism Over Farmers' Protests

Pandher also strongly criticised the handling of ongoing farmers' protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, alleging that farmers and labourers were prevented from marching to Delhi and subjected to forceful action by authorities. Referring to the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, he demanded accountability from both the Central government and the Haryana administration, stating that justice had not been delivered in the case. Taking a political dig, he said the BJP's "400 Paar" electoral slogan was rejected by the public, restricting the party to 239 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Concerns Over Manipur, Unemployment

He further raised concerns over the situation in Manipur, particularly incidents involving violence against women, stating that the issue has not received adequate attention. On the economic front, Pandher highlighted rising unemployment in Punjab, noting that the state's unemployment rate stands at 6.7 per cent, with rural unemployment at 7.4 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 5.3 per cent. He blamed declining agriculture, dairy, and horticulture sectors for the crisis.

Punjab's Rights and Future Protests

He also opposed any reduction in Punjab's share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board, calling it an attack on federal principles and state rights. Pandher concluded by warning that the farmers' agitation would intensify in the coming days and urged public support for the movement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)