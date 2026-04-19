Iran says nuclear deal still 'far off' as Strait of Hormuz remains closed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: The strategic Strait of Hormuz was again closed on Sunday in the stand-off between Iran and the United States, with Iran's powerful parliament speaker signalling a final peace deal remained "far" off despite some movement in negotiations.

As mediation efforts continued following high-level talks in Pakistan that failed to reach a deal, Iran said it will not allow the crucial maritime trade chokepoint to re-open until the United States ends a blockade of Iranian ports.



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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said in a televised address on Saturday night that there had been "progress" with Washington "but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain".

"We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf, one of Tehran's negotiators in the talks aimed at ending the war launched by Israel and the United States against the Islamic republic.

A two-week ceasefire is set to end on Wednesday unless it is renewed.

US President Donald Trump said "very good conversations" were going on with Iran but warned Tehran against trying to "blackmail" the United States.

On Friday, Tehran had declared the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas usually transits, open after a temporary ceasefire was agreed to halt Israel's war with Iran's ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

That prompted elation in global markets and sent oil prices plunging, but Tehran reversed course after Trump insisted the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue until a final deal was struck.

"If America does not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be limited," Ghalibaf said.

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has yet to be seen since taking power after his father was killed in the war's opening strikes, said in a written message that Iran's navy "stands ready" to defeat the United States.

Trump accused Iran of getting "a little cute" with its recent moves and warned Tehran not to try to "blackmail" Washington by flip-flopping on the strait.

"We have very good conversations going on," the president told reporters at the White House, adding that the United States was "taking a tough stand".