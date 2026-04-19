Six Peddlers Arrested In J&K's Anantnag Police Recover 3.7 Kg Narcotics, Cash

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district said on Sunday that in an intensified anti-drug drive, they have arrested six peddlers and recovered over 3.7 kg narcotics and Rs 10,450 cash.

A police statement said that continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police achieved major success with the arrest and seizures in three separate operations.

During naka checking at Danter, four persons coming towards Anantnag town attempted to flee on seeing the police party but were tactfully apprehended. Search led to recovery of 3.178 kg ganja powder-like substance and cash Rs 10,450.

The accused have been identified as Shabir Qayoom, son of Abdul Qayoom Deva, resident of Cheeni Chowk, Anantnag; Zahid Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmed Mir, resident of Hassnpora Bagh at present Kha Bazar, Anantnag; and Faizan Lone, son of Nazir Ahamed Lone, resident of Mir-Danter, Anantnag.

One accused, Gowher Reshi, a resident of Danter, managed to flee. Case registered and investigation underway.

In the second case, a police party during naka checking at Marhama Crossing intercepted a vehicle JK04J-5556. Two occupants, Mohammad Tufail Hajam, son of Abdul Salaam Hajam and Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, son of Mohammad Sidiq Khanday, both residents of Badipora Chadoora, were apprehended.

Search of the vehicle yielded 3.29 grams of brown sugar-like substance and 7.88 grams of charas-like substance.

FIR No. 97/2026 U/S 8/20/21/29 NDPS Act has been registered at the concerned police station, the officials said.

In the third case, during naka checking at Doodhnad Waghama, Javaid Ahmad Mantoo, son of Wali Mohammad Mantoo, resident of Waghama Bijbehara, was apprehended and 468 grams of charas powder recovered from his possession by the police.

Case FIR No. 98/2026 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act stands registered, the officials said.

"Anantnag Police reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards the drug menace. Stringent action against peddlers and smugglers will continue to safeguard the youth and society. The general public is requested to cooperate with the police and share information regarding drug peddling in their areas. Identity of informers will be kept confidential," police said.