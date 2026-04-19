Told He Wouldn't See 40, UK Influencer Who Lost 9St On Mounjaro Launches Skincare System Designed For The GLP-1 Generation

A Northern Irish influencer who was warned by his doctor he might not live to see 40 has launched a new advanced skincare system designed to support people losing weight on Mounjaro, Wegovy and other GLP-1 medications.

Marc McKee, 36, lost nine stone - dropping from 23.4 stone to 14st 7lb - after beginning Mounjaro in August 2024. He documented the entire journey to an audience that has since grown to more than 400,000 across Instagram and TikTok, amassing over 100 million views.

Now, as the UK grapples with what dermatologists are describing as an unprecedented wave of rapid-weight-loss skin change - loss of elasticity, severe dehydration, and what social media has dubbed "Ozempic face" - McKee has launched ElastiK° Skin, a five-product topical range paired with a 234-LED face and neck mask, designed to support skin through exactly the kind of transformation he experienced.

Recent UCL research shows around 1.6 million UK adults used weight-loss drugs in the past year, with nearly one in ten either using or considering them. While brands in the US have begun formulating for this emerging category, ElastiK° Skin is the UK's first founder-led skincare system born directly from a nine-stone GLP-1 transformation.

McKee, a Chartered Marketer who self-funded the venture, says the idea came from his own frustration mid-journey.

ElastiK° Skin launched on 14 April 2026 to coincide with In-Cosmetics Global in Paris, the world's leading trade show for cosmetic ingredient innovation and formulation. The range includes peptide-based formulations to support elasticity, hyaluronic acid and Sodium PCA for hydration, ceramides for barrier support, and bakuchiol as a gentler alternative to retinol. All formulations were developed by qualified cosmetic chemists specialising in skin barrier science.

The brand has already been named a finalist in four categories at the UK Small Business Awards 2026: Best Beauty Business, Best New Business, Best Small Business Overall, and Male Entrepreneur of the Year.

Early brand observational studies showed all participants reported improvements in hydration, firmness, skin quality and elasticity when following the routine consistently.

McKee, who has been featured by LADbible and Entrepreneur UK, is clear that the brand is not positioned as a quick fix or a cosmetic cure-all.

The brand operates under Renatus Collective - Renatus being Latin for "rebirth" - McKee's broader platform focused on transformation, wellbeing and digital health storytelling. ElastiK° Skin is available direct-to-consumer in more than 30 countries including the UK, US and across Europe, with selected availability planned through emerging GLP-1 wellness platforms including Jurni GLP in the US.

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