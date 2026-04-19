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Hundreds Rally in Stockholm Over Israeli West Bank Annexation Plans
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators flooded central Stockholm on Saturday, uniting in protest against Israel's reported ambitions to annex the occupied West Bank and its sustained military operations in Lebanon.
The rally, convened at Odenplan Square and coordinated by multiple civil society organizations, trained a spotlight on what participants characterized as an increasingly aggressive posture by Israel across the region.
Protesters leveled accusations at Israel of breaching the October 10 ceasefire through continued strikes on civilian areas in both the West Bank and Lebanon. Demonstrators filled the square holding banners emblazoned with messages including "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop the attacks on Lebanon," and "End food shortages."
Activist Rana Qadri, speaking to media from the protest, argued that Israel's conduct in Palestinian territories was not isolated but rather a calculated component of a wider territorial ambition.
"As long as the 'Greater Israel' plan exists, Israel will not abandon its strategy of destroying countries it sees as threats to that goal," she said.
Qadri also turned her criticism toward what she described as a glaring absence of international accountability, citing a recent vote in the Israeli parliament on capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners as a case in point.
"If a Muslim country proposed a similar law, the whole world would react," she said. "But when it comes to Israel, everything is allowed to pass without consequences."
The rally, convened at Odenplan Square and coordinated by multiple civil society organizations, trained a spotlight on what participants characterized as an increasingly aggressive posture by Israel across the region.
Protesters leveled accusations at Israel of breaching the October 10 ceasefire through continued strikes on civilian areas in both the West Bank and Lebanon. Demonstrators filled the square holding banners emblazoned with messages including "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop the attacks on Lebanon," and "End food shortages."
Activist Rana Qadri, speaking to media from the protest, argued that Israel's conduct in Palestinian territories was not isolated but rather a calculated component of a wider territorial ambition.
"As long as the 'Greater Israel' plan exists, Israel will not abandon its strategy of destroying countries it sees as threats to that goal," she said.
Qadri also turned her criticism toward what she described as a glaring absence of international accountability, citing a recent vote in the Israeli parliament on capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners as a case in point.
"If a Muslim country proposed a similar law, the whole world would react," she said. "But when it comes to Israel, everything is allowed to pass without consequences."
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