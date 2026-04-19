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Arab World Erupts as French UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon
(MENAFN) A deadly ambush on a UN peacekeeping patrol in southern Lebanon Saturday left one French soldier dead and three others wounded, triggering a wave of condemnation from across the Arab world and raising urgent questions about accountability during a fragile ceasefire.
UN peacekeeping forces confirmed that the patrol was struck by small-arms fire from "non-state actors" in the village of Ghanduriyah. Initial assessments pointed to "non-state actors (allegedly Hizbullah)" as responsible for the assault — a finding that drew swift and sweeping international outrage.
Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Lebanon each issued separate condemnations, collectively demanding accountability and reaffirming the inviolability of international peacekeeping missions.
Saudi Arabia declared its "total rejection of all forms of violence," insisting those behind the attack "must receive a deterrent punishment." Jordan underscored "the need to ensure the security of UN forces and preserve the safety of their personnel," rejecting any targeting of peacekeepers outright.
Qatar went further, labeling the assault "a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701" — the resolution that brought the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war to a close — and calling for "an urgent investigation and bringing those responsible to justice."
The UAE echoed that condemnation, characterizing the attack as "a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701," and urging Beirut to protect the force, investigate the circumstances, and guarantee non-recurrence. Abu Dhabi also reaffirmed its backing for Lebanon's efforts to consolidate state authority and dismantle armed factions.
Egypt called on all parties to "enable UN peacekeepers to carry out their duties to achieve security and stability in Lebanon."
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry was equally unequivocal. "The Lebanese authorities will investigate this attack with full seriousness in order to identify and punish those responsible," the ministry declared.
In a separate communiqué, the ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Youssef Raji conveyed condolences directly to his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, following the death of French Sgt. Florian Montorio. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also reached out to French President Emmanuel Macron by phone, condemning the strike on the French contingent. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri paid tribute to the sacrifices of UN peacekeepers, with particular recognition of the French unit.
Hezbollah, for its part, flatly rejected any culpability. The group issued a statement asserting it "denies any connection to the incident that occurred with UN peacekeepers in the Ghanduriyah area," and urged restraint in apportioning blame ahead of a formal investigation by the Lebanese army.
The attack unfolded on the second day of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah — brokered just days earlier and announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump — casting a shadow over an already tenuous truce.
UN peacekeeping forces confirmed that the patrol was struck by small-arms fire from "non-state actors" in the village of Ghanduriyah. Initial assessments pointed to "non-state actors (allegedly Hizbullah)" as responsible for the assault — a finding that drew swift and sweeping international outrage.
Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Lebanon each issued separate condemnations, collectively demanding accountability and reaffirming the inviolability of international peacekeeping missions.
Saudi Arabia declared its "total rejection of all forms of violence," insisting those behind the attack "must receive a deterrent punishment." Jordan underscored "the need to ensure the security of UN forces and preserve the safety of their personnel," rejecting any targeting of peacekeepers outright.
Qatar went further, labeling the assault "a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701" — the resolution that brought the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war to a close — and calling for "an urgent investigation and bringing those responsible to justice."
The UAE echoed that condemnation, characterizing the attack as "a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701," and urging Beirut to protect the force, investigate the circumstances, and guarantee non-recurrence. Abu Dhabi also reaffirmed its backing for Lebanon's efforts to consolidate state authority and dismantle armed factions.
Egypt called on all parties to "enable UN peacekeepers to carry out their duties to achieve security and stability in Lebanon."
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry was equally unequivocal. "The Lebanese authorities will investigate this attack with full seriousness in order to identify and punish those responsible," the ministry declared.
In a separate communiqué, the ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Youssef Raji conveyed condolences directly to his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, following the death of French Sgt. Florian Montorio. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also reached out to French President Emmanuel Macron by phone, condemning the strike on the French contingent. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri paid tribute to the sacrifices of UN peacekeepers, with particular recognition of the French unit.
Hezbollah, for its part, flatly rejected any culpability. The group issued a statement asserting it "denies any connection to the incident that occurred with UN peacekeepers in the Ghanduriyah area," and urged restraint in apportioning blame ahead of a formal investigation by the Lebanese army.
The attack unfolded on the second day of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah — brokered just days earlier and announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump — casting a shadow over an already tenuous truce.
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