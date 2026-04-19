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Trump Questions Spain’s Economy, NATO Contributions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has criticized Spain’s economic situation and its contribution to NATO military spending, further straining relations between Washington and Madrid.
“Has anybody looked at how badly the country of Spain is doing,” Trump asked in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
“Their financial numbers, despite contributing almost nothing to NATO and their military defense, are absolutely horrendous,” he added.
Relations between the United States and Spain have been under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with the Trump administration pushing NATO allies to raise defense spending to 5% of national income, a target Spain has rejected.
Tensions have also grown as Spain has been among the more vocal critics of the recent US-Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran carried out strikes targeting Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.
The conflict has been paused since April 8 following a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran have continued, with talks held in Pakistan last weekend and further negotiations reportedly being prepared for a new round in Islamabad.
“Has anybody looked at how badly the country of Spain is doing,” Trump asked in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
“Their financial numbers, despite contributing almost nothing to NATO and their military defense, are absolutely horrendous,” he added.
Relations between the United States and Spain have been under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with the Trump administration pushing NATO allies to raise defense spending to 5% of national income, a target Spain has rejected.
Tensions have also grown as Spain has been among the more vocal critics of the recent US-Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran carried out strikes targeting Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.
The conflict has been paused since April 8 following a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran have continued, with talks held in Pakistan last weekend and further negotiations reportedly being prepared for a new round in Islamabad.
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