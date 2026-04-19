Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection: Low-Budget Film Shocks Trade, Crosses Rs 100 Cr, Amid Big Movie Hype

While everyone was talking about 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Bhooth Bangla', a small Malayalam film with no big stars, 'Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros', quietly took the box office by storm.

Amidst the buzz of big movies like 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Dhurandhar 2', the new Malayalam film 'Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros' has created a storm. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Kerala box office in just 17 days. On its 17th day, it earned about ₹2.82 crore, taking its total to ₹102.17 crore. The movie has been holding strong in theatres for two straight weeks.

The film had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in its first week of release on April 2, 2026. Now, it's rapidly heading towards the ₹200 crore club. In 17 days, the movie has earned ₹194.60 crore at the worldwide box office, with a gross collection of ₹76.40 crore coming from overseas markets. Positive word-of-mouth on social media and its connection with the youth have become its biggest strengths, making it a long-term success.

This film has set a new record for the fastest entry into the ₹100 crore club in Kerala. Previously, 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' took 24 days to reach this figure, while 'Thudarum' achieved it in 19 days. 'Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros' has now surpassed them both.

The film's writer, Vipin Das, thanked the fans on social media. He wrote,“Fastest ₹100 crore at the Kerala box office! Thank you for all your love and support! #Vaazha2 is your film... and this achievement is also yours.”

The film tells the story of four friends-Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak-whom society considers 'troublemakers'. From school to adulthood, their journey explores friendship, pressure, and self-discovery. The movie stars Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V., along with Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, and other actors. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of approximately ₹10 crore.

Amid the film's success, the makers have also announced 'Vaazha 3'. The interesting part is that the third installment might feature an all-women lead cast. Vipin Das said,“This franchise has become much bigger than we expected... and we will continue the tradition of giving opportunities to new talent.”