Minister Meets Officials On Sidelines Of 5Th Antalya Diplomacy Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi met separately Saturday with Bolivia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fernando Aramayo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, the Presidential Envoy and Senior Adviser for Africa at the US Department of State Massad Boulos, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan, Venezuela's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrea Corao Faria, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Mission in Libya Hanna Tetteh, and Chief Adviser to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meetings, they discussed the co-operation, relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region and several topics of common interest.

Foreign Affairs Antalya Diplomacy Forum