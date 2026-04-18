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US Congress Bill To Repeal Section 907 Gains New Co-Sponsors

US Congress Bill To Repeal Section 907 Gains New Co-Sponsors


2026-04-18 07:03:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) New co-sponsors have been added in the U.S. Congress to a bill aimed at lifting restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS reports that Republican Congressmen Derrick Van Orden and Randy Fine have joined the initiative introduced by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Randy Fine is a member of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, it was noted.

The bill, titled“Repeal of Restrictions on Assistance to Azerbaijan,” seeks to abolish Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which currently limits U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan.

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AzerNews

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