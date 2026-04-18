TMC Files ECI Complaint Vs Himanta Sarma Over 'Divisive' Remarks

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making "communally charged, inciteful and divisive" remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in the state.

In a letter submitted on behalf of the party, TMC leader Derek O'Brien alleged that Sarma, while campaigning in Cooch Behar on April 16, made statements that were not only inflammatory but also defamatory in nature against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Complaint Details Sarma's Alleged Remarks

The complaint further stated that the remarks were aimed at polarising voters along religious lines ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

According to the letter, Sarma allegedly suggested that Mamata Banerjee fears a BJP government in the state because it may impose a ban on beef. He also purportedly linked beef consumption to specific communities and made claims regarding activities such as smuggling and the establishment of beef shops in certain areas.

TMC Alleges Promotion of Religious Hatred, MCC Violation

The TMC termed these remarks as "baseless, vexatious and motivated."

"These remarks deliberately create suspicion and hostility against an entire religious community, portraying them as a threat to public order," the complaint stated, warning that such narratives could disrupt the peaceful conduct of elections and lead to law and order issues.

The TMC also accused Sarma of criminal intimidation and making unverified allegations against Mamata Banerjee, arguing that these constitute defamation and violate provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The letter cited multiple legal provisions, including sections related to promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings, and undue influence in elections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

TMC Demands Strict Action, FIR Against Sarma

Seeking immediate intervention, the party urged the ECI to issue a show-cause notice to Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), initiate strict action, and direct law enforcement authorities to register an FIR against him. It also demanded preventive measures to ensure that no such statements are made during the ongoing election campaign.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)