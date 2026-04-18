Officials Highlight Importance Of Azerbaijangeorgia Regional Links
The meeting also brought together Vice Consul Məhbubə Namazova, Deputy Speaker Ramaz Jintcharadze, and Council member Fati Khalvashi, reflecting broad representation from both sides.
During the discussions, officials reviewed opportunities for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as between their respective regions. Participants emphasized that sustained engagement by the leadership of both countries has elevated bilateral relations to a high level.
Fuad Azizov congratulated Tsotne Ananidze on his election as Speaker of the Supreme Council and underlined the importance of strengthening interregional ties in economic, humanitarian, cultural, and parliamentary spheres. He also highlighted the need to further develop more efficient and closer cooperation mechanisms between the regions.
Both sides expressed readiness to continue efforts aimed at expanding collaboration and reinforcing existing partnerships.
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