Quote Of The Day By Mark Twain: 'The Secret Of Getting Ahead Is...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” -

At its core, LiveMint's quote of the day by Mark Twain is an observation about the friction of initiation. It suggests that the most significant barrier to success isn't a lack of talent or intelligence, but the psychological hump of simply beginning a task.

Twain actually expanded on this idea by providing a tactical solution:“The secret of getting started is breaking your complex, overwhelming tasks into small, manageable tasks, and starting on the first one.”

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Mark Tawin brings back the focus on how humans fail because they look at a larger goal - a giant mountain that looks impossible to conquer, which is why they just sit at the bottom and stare at it.

He noted that the mental energy required to start a project is often much higher than the energy required to continue it.

However, once you“get started,” you accomplish three things:

Overcome resistance: You break the seal of procrastination. Gain momentum: Once you are in motion, it is easier to stay in motion. Reduce anxiety: Most stress comes from the anticipation of work, not the work itself. Starting replaces a vague, scary "mountain" with concrete, manageable actions.

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Today, humans suffer from“infinite planning syndrome”. We have YouTube tutorials, TikTok tips, and 100 different apps to help us "prepare" to do work. We spend so much time preparing to start that we never actually start.

While this was written over a century ago, Mark Twain's quote is perhaps more relevant in 2026 than ever before.

Here is why:

"Analysis Paralysis" Trap

With unlimited information at our fingertips, we often fall into the trap of "infinite planning." We research, buy the right apps, and watch tutorials, convinced that we are "working." In reality, we are just procrastinating. This quote is a reminder that a mediocre start beats a perfect plan that never leaves the drawing board.

Perfectionism Epidemic

In a highly curated digital world, the fear of making a mistake in public is paralysing. We wait until we are "ready" or until conditions are "perfect." Twain's logic suggests that you don't need to see the whole staircase to take the first step; you just need to move your feet.

"Micro-Task" Economy

Modern work is often defined by massive, multi-layered digital projects. Whether you are building an app, writing a book, or preparing for a high-stakes exam, the scale of these goals can be overwhelming. The resonance today lies in de-mystifying the goal. If you stop looking at the "finish line" and focus solely on the next ten minutes, you remove the fear that keeps you stuck.

Momentum as a Competitive Advantage

Because so many people are stuck in the "thinking" or "planning" phase, simply being someone who does-even if the initial work is messy-puts you ahead of 90% of the competition.

| Quote of the Day by James J. Hill: Life, Wisdom and Conviction Who is Mark Twain?

Mark Twain was the pen name of Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835–1910), one of the most iconic figures in American history. Often called the "Father of American Literature," he was a writer, humorist, lecturer, and even a riverboat pilot.

Twain was best known for creating characters like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, who captured the grit, humour, and vernacular of 19th-century America. Beyond his novels, he was a famous "public intellectual" of his time, known for his biting social commentary and sharp wit.

Because he was so quotable during his life, he has become a "quote magnet" in the 21st century-people often attach his name to any clever or inspiring piece of advice, even if he never actually said it.

Where does this quote come from?

The quote is a bit of a literary mystery. While it is almost universally credited to Mark Twain in calendars, Pinterest boards, and even major news outlets, there is no record of him ever writing or saying it.

It wasn't until the late 1990s that the quote became firmly attached to Mark Twain in newspapers and books.

Twain's actual advice on procrastination

Mark Twain was a master of humorous advice. If you want a real Twain-ism on getting things done, he once wrote:

“Never put off till to-morrow what you can do day after to-morrow just as well.”