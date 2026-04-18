Indian Women's Hockey Team Stages Solid Comeback To Level Series Against Argentina

MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, April 18 (IANS) The Indian Women's Hockey Team showed immense grit to finish their four-match tour of Argentina with a 2-2 draw.

After a difficult start to the series, the Indian side fought back brilliantly, winning their final two matches to finish the tour on a high.

The tour began with a competitive opening match on April 13, where Navneet Kaur (22') and Annu (29') found the net for India. While Argentina eventually won 4–2-with Maria Emilia Larsen (11'), Victoria Granato (18'), and Julieta Jankunas (42', 55') among the scorers-India showed strong attacking intent throughout.

In the second match, played on April 14, Ishika (22') gave India an early lead before the hosts secured a narrow 2–1 win behind a brace from Agustina Gorzelany (34', 48').

India found their rhythm in the third match on April 16, securing a 2-1 victory to stay alive in the series. Navneet Kaur (26') and Neha (37') both scored from penalty corners to give India a comfortable 2-0 lead. Despite a late goal from Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany (52'), the Indian side stayed composed to secure the win and set up the final day drama.

On April 17, the series finale was a hard-fought encounter that ended 0-0 in regulation time. Both teams had chances to score, but the Indian defenders stood tall to keep a clean sheet throughout the match. In the shootout, India held their nerve to win 3-2 and ensure the series ended level.

The team will now return home to continue their training camp and build on these positive results. This tour has been a vital part of their preparation, providing the squad with important experience against a top-tier opponent on away soil.

Reflecting on the tour, stand-in captain Navneet Kaur said, "I am incredibly proud of how the team responded after the first two matches. It isn't easy to trail 0-2 against a world-class team like Argentina, but we showed the heart and character needed to fight back. These back-to-back wins prove that we are moving in the right direction and can handle pressure on the big stage."