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Magnitude 5.3 Quake Rattles Northeast Afghanistan
(MENAFN) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Afghanistan in the early hours of Saturday, sending strong tremors rippling as far as the capital, Kabul, as authorities have yet to account for casualties or structural damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey pinpointed the seismic event at 7:24 a.m. local time, with the epicenter recorded at coordinates 36.62°N, 70.79°E in the country's northeast. The quake originated at a focal depth of 198.8 kilometers — a depth that typically reduces surface destruction but can still produce widely felt shaking across a broad geographic area.
As of Saturday morning, the Afghan government had issued no official assessment of injuries, fatalities, or infrastructure damage. The absence of an immediate damage report may reflect both the quake's considerable depth and the logistical challenges of rapidly surveying one of the region's most rugged and remote terrains.
Afghanistan sits within one of the world's most seismically active zones, where the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates renders the region persistently vulnerable to earthquakes. The country has endured a series of devastating tremors in recent years, with rural and mountainous communities in the northeast bearing a disproportionate share of destruction.
Authorities and international monitoring agencies are continuing to assess the situation. Further updates on ground conditions are expected as information becomes available.
The U.S. Geological Survey pinpointed the seismic event at 7:24 a.m. local time, with the epicenter recorded at coordinates 36.62°N, 70.79°E in the country's northeast. The quake originated at a focal depth of 198.8 kilometers — a depth that typically reduces surface destruction but can still produce widely felt shaking across a broad geographic area.
As of Saturday morning, the Afghan government had issued no official assessment of injuries, fatalities, or infrastructure damage. The absence of an immediate damage report may reflect both the quake's considerable depth and the logistical challenges of rapidly surveying one of the region's most rugged and remote terrains.
Afghanistan sits within one of the world's most seismically active zones, where the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates renders the region persistently vulnerable to earthquakes. The country has endured a series of devastating tremors in recent years, with rural and mountainous communities in the northeast bearing a disproportionate share of destruction.
Authorities and international monitoring agencies are continuing to assess the situation. Further updates on ground conditions are expected as information becomes available.
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