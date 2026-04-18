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IMF Projects Slower Economic Growth for Europe in 2026
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded the alarm over Europe's economic trajectory, projecting a painful combination of slower growth and accelerating inflation in 2026 as the ongoing Middle East conflict delivers a deepening energy shock to the continent.
Alfred Kammer, director of the IMF's European department, cautioned that the region now confronts a fresh and formidable economic headwind — one that he argued demands both robust macroeconomic policy responses and far-reaching structural reforms. Kammer noted that the European Union is bracing for annual growth of just 1.3% in the current year, a tepid pace that leaves limited buffer against further deterioration.
The institution painted a particularly stark picture in a severe downside scenario — one involving a prolonged supply shock compounded by tightening financial conditions — which it warned could drive inflation toward 5% and push the EU to the brink of outright recession.
IMF forecasts place euro area inflation at 2.6% for 2026, a step up from 2.1% recorded in 2025. Across a broader universe of economies, the fund projected inflation at 2.2% for Nordic nations, 10.8% for emerging European economies, 4.4% globally, and 2.8% for advanced economies.
ECB Set for Rate Hike
On the policy front, the IMF report flagged that the European Central Bank is planning a cumulative 50-basis-point increase in its benchmark rate before year-end — a move aimed at reinforcing the institution's inflation-fighting credibility amid renewed price pressures.
The IMF also took aim at the design of energy relief measures, warning that untargeted support packages disproportionately funnel benefits toward higher-income households. The critique carries historical weight — European governments collectively deployed an average of 2.5% of GDP on energy support during the 2022 energy crisis. In its place, the fund urged policymakers to pursue targeted, time-limited interventions over sweeping price caps, while insisting that central banks maintain an unwavering focus on anchoring long-term inflation expectations.
Kammer delivered an equally pointed message to heavily indebted governments, stressing that countries with constrained fiscal headroom cannot afford to widen their deficits and must offset any new energy-related spending with equivalent savings elsewhere.
On a relatively brighter note, Türkiye — insulated to a degree from the direct fallout of the conflict — is forecast to see its inflation rate recede to 28.6% over the same period, offering a modicum of relief for an economy that has grappled with persistently elevated price pressures.
Alfred Kammer, director of the IMF's European department, cautioned that the region now confronts a fresh and formidable economic headwind — one that he argued demands both robust macroeconomic policy responses and far-reaching structural reforms. Kammer noted that the European Union is bracing for annual growth of just 1.3% in the current year, a tepid pace that leaves limited buffer against further deterioration.
The institution painted a particularly stark picture in a severe downside scenario — one involving a prolonged supply shock compounded by tightening financial conditions — which it warned could drive inflation toward 5% and push the EU to the brink of outright recession.
IMF forecasts place euro area inflation at 2.6% for 2026, a step up from 2.1% recorded in 2025. Across a broader universe of economies, the fund projected inflation at 2.2% for Nordic nations, 10.8% for emerging European economies, 4.4% globally, and 2.8% for advanced economies.
ECB Set for Rate Hike
On the policy front, the IMF report flagged that the European Central Bank is planning a cumulative 50-basis-point increase in its benchmark rate before year-end — a move aimed at reinforcing the institution's inflation-fighting credibility amid renewed price pressures.
The IMF also took aim at the design of energy relief measures, warning that untargeted support packages disproportionately funnel benefits toward higher-income households. The critique carries historical weight — European governments collectively deployed an average of 2.5% of GDP on energy support during the 2022 energy crisis. In its place, the fund urged policymakers to pursue targeted, time-limited interventions over sweeping price caps, while insisting that central banks maintain an unwavering focus on anchoring long-term inflation expectations.
Kammer delivered an equally pointed message to heavily indebted governments, stressing that countries with constrained fiscal headroom cannot afford to widen their deficits and must offset any new energy-related spending with equivalent savings elsewhere.
On a relatively brighter note, Türkiye — insulated to a degree from the direct fallout of the conflict — is forecast to see its inflation rate recede to 28.6% over the same period, offering a modicum of relief for an economy that has grappled with persistently elevated price pressures.
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