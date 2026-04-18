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Trump Threatens Force on Iran Nuclear Issue, Rules Out Hormuz Tolls
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States would obtain Iran’s nuclear material by force if no agreement is reached, while also ruling out any tolls on the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters on his way back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump said, “We’ll go in with Iran, and we will take it together, and we will bring it back to the US. If we don’t do that, we will get it in a different form—a much more unfriendly form.”
When asked whether the current Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire would be extended or if military action could resume after its expiry on Wednesday, Trump said the possibility of renewed strikes remains open.
“Maybe, I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain. But maybe I won’t extend it, so you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again,” he said.
Responding to Iran’s claims that key differences remain in negotiations, Trump said, “They have to say something different because they have people they have to cater to. I'm just saying it like it is.”
He also dismissed any suggestion of charging fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, stating, “Nope. No way,” and adding, “The restrictions are you can't do the tolls. There are not going to be tolls.”
Speaking to reporters on his way back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump said, “We’ll go in with Iran, and we will take it together, and we will bring it back to the US. If we don’t do that, we will get it in a different form—a much more unfriendly form.”
When asked whether the current Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire would be extended or if military action could resume after its expiry on Wednesday, Trump said the possibility of renewed strikes remains open.
“Maybe, I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain. But maybe I won’t extend it, so you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again,” he said.
Responding to Iran’s claims that key differences remain in negotiations, Trump said, “They have to say something different because they have people they have to cater to. I'm just saying it like it is.”
He also dismissed any suggestion of charging fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, stating, “Nope. No way,” and adding, “The restrictions are you can't do the tolls. There are not going to be tolls.”
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